

LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal industrial production fell further at a slower rate in April, while retail sales grew for the second straight month, figures from Statistics Portugal showed on Thursday.



Industrial production fell 1.6 percent year-on-year in April, following a 7.1 percent decline in March.



Production in the manufacturing sector rose 0.3 percent in April from a year ago.



On a month-on-month basis, industrial production dropped 2.9 percent in April, after a 0.8 percent in the previous month.



Separate data from Statistics Portugal showed that the retail sales rose 6.5 percent annually in April, following a 4.5 percent increase in March.



On a monthly basis, retail sales fell 1.0 percent in April, reversing a 1.7 percent rise in the previous month.



