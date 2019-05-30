Automotive Transceivers Market to Reach $7.19 Billion, Globally, by 2025 at 6.2% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Oregon, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Automotive Transceivers Market by Protocol (CAN, LIN, FlexRay, and Others), Application (Safety, Body Control Module, Chassis, Powertrain, Steering wheel, Engine/Climate, Door/Seat, Wheel Node, X-by-wire Master, and Others), and Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicles, Light Commercial Vehicles, and Heavy Commercial Vehicles): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025". According to the report, global automotive transceivers market accounted for $4.43 billion in 2017 and is expected to garner $7.19 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 6.2% from 2018 to 2025.

Rise in demand for economical and luxury vehicles due to rise in disposable income of the consumers, increase in demand for advanced, comfort, and convenience feature in vehicles, stringent government regulations toward automotive safety norms, and rising electronic integration in automotive are the major drivers of the global automotive transceivers market. However, increasing electronic system complexities hampers the market growth. On the contrary, the rising popularity of autonomous vehicles and trend of connected car devices are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

LIN protocol segment dominates the market

The LIN protocol segment held the largest share in 2017, contributing nearly one-third of the total market, as LIN is cheap serial communication interface based on a master-slave architecture that reaches speeds of up to 20 kbps. Moreover, it assures connectivity between various peripheral sensors and actuators for doors and windows, which supplements the growth of the segment. However, the FlexRay segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period. The report includes an in-depth analysis of the other segments such as CAN and others (Ethernet, K-Line, MOST).

Heavy commercial vehicles segment to manifest fastest CAGR through 2025

The heavy commercial vehicles segment is projected to manifest CAGR of 8.1% through 2025, owing to rise in use of advanced safety, comfort feature, and increase in ration of heavy commercial vehicles. However, the passenger vehicles segment held the largest share in 2017, contributing around three-fourths of the total market, owing to rise in disposable income in developing and developed countries.

Asia-Pacific region held the lion's share of the market

The market across Asia-Pacific region held the largest share in 2017, contributing more than half of the market, owing to high adoption rates of smart mobility services, government regulation, rise in concerns toward safety systems, and surge in trend toward adopting non-fossil fuel-based vehicles in the region. However, the market across LAMEA is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period, owing to increase in automobile production due to rising population and industrialization.

Major market players

The global automotive transceivers market report provides a detailed analysis of the major market players such as Broadcom Corporation, Infineon technologies, Cypress Semiconductors, Maxim Integrated, NXP Semiconductors, Microchip Technology Inc., STMicroelectronics, Robert Bosch GmbH, Toshiba Corporation, and Texas Instruments Inc.

