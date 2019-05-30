The Stock Day Podcast Hosts TerraX Minerals Inc. to Discuss their Upcoming Drilling

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2019 / The Stock Day Podcast welcomed TerraX Minerals Inc. (OTC PINK: TRXXF), a junior gold exploration company focused on creating shareholder value through discovery. President and CEO, David Suda, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking Suda what makes the Company, as well as the gold industry, special. Suda explained that several factors of the current economy are adding value to the gold industry, making it an excellent time to invest in this space. One of the biggest challenges facing this industry is the discovery of sites with large gold deposits, which is an area the Company specializes in.

"It's our thesis that the mergers and acquisitions that you see going on are not going to fix the real problem, which is really just a lack of major gold discovery. By simple supply and demand, the lack of supply will support higher gold prices," explained Suda.

He further explained that the Company's flagship project is a 783 sq km area located in the City of Yellowknife in the Northwest Territories, which represents an area with great potential and value.

Jolly then asked how the Company's Yellowknife City Gold project is progressing. Suda shared that after gathering substantial data on the area, the Company is preparing to drill this summer. Drilling will vary in depth and location throughout the project in order to best diversify their search.

Suda then explained that the Company has been focusing the majority of their efforts on high potential drill targets for this summer. He added that the Company also plans to continue to define the extension of the Giant Mine, which is adjacent to one of the Company's targets and produced substantial deposits in previous years.

To close the interview, Suda shared that the Company's current project has an incredible level of potential and added that now is one of the best times to invest in the gold industry.

About the Yellowknife City Gold Project

The Yellowknife City Gold ("YCG") project encompasses 783 sq km of contiguous land immediately north, south and east of the City of Yellowknife in the Northwest Territories. Through a series of acquisitions, TerraX controls one of the six major high-grade gold camps in Canada. Being within 10 km of the City of Yellowknife, the YCG is close to vital infrastructure, including all-season roads, air transportation, service providers, hydro-electric power and skilled tradespeople.

The YCG lies on the prolific Yellowknife greenstone belt, covering 70 km of strike length along the main mineralized break in the Yellowknife gold district, including the southern and northern extensions of the shear system that hosted the high-grade Con and Giant gold mines. The project area contains multiple shears that are the recognized hosts for gold deposits in the Yellowknife gold district, with innumerable gold showings and recent high-grade drill results that serve to indicate the project's potential as a world-class gold district.

