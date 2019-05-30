Crescita Therapeutics Inc: Crescita to Present at the 9th Annual LD Micro Invitational in Los Angeles, California

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2019 / Crescita Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: CTX and OTC Pink: CRRTF) (Crescita or the Company), a Canadian commercial dermatology company with a portfolio of non-prescription skincare products and prescription drug products for the treatment and care of skin conditions, diseases and their symptoms, announced today that its Executive Chairman, Dan Chicoine will be presenting at the 9th annual LD Micro Invitational on Tuesday, June 4th at 3:00 p.m. pacific time. Mr. Chicoine accompanied by Ms. Linda Kisa, Crescita's director of investor relations, will also be meeting with investors one-on-one.

"We are very excited to be presenting at this prestigious conference and we look forward to introducing Crescita to a new list of potential U.S. investors" stated Dan Chicoine, executive chairman.

The LD Micro Invitational will take place June 4th and 5th in Los Angeles, at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel, will feature 230 companies, and will be attended by over 1,000 individuals.

Please visit https://www.ldmicro.com/profile/CTX.TO to view Crescita Therapeutics' profile.

About Crescita Therapeutics Inc.

Crescita (TSX: CTX and OTC Pink: CRRTF) is a publicly traded, Canadian commercial dermatology company with a portfolio of non-prescription skincare products and prescription drug products for the treatment and care of skin conditions and diseases and their symptoms. Crescita owns multiple proprietary drug delivery platforms that support the development of patented formulations that can facilitate the delivery of active drugs into or through the skin. Please visit www.crescitatherapeutics.com for additional information.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential events annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event). In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD Micro will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and micro-cap universe.

For further information:

Investor Relations

Email: ir@crescitatx.com

Or

Glen Akselrod

905-326-1888 extension 10

glen@bristolir.com

www.bristolir.com

