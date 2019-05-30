Nine Teams Supported by STATS Secure League and Cup Championships

STATS, the revolutionary leader in sports AI, congratulates all the clubs who took home championship titles after an incredible 2018/19 football season, including nine winning teams directly supported by STATS' innovative solutions to find their edge.

STATS provides championship clubs with cutting-edge event and tracking data, software and reports to unlock breakthrough insights for better decisions on and off the field, as well as the most advanced real-time GPS technology to assess player training workloads. Winning clubs include Eredivisie and KNVB Cup champions Ajax; Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain; Serie A champions Juventus; Premier Soccer League champions Mamelodi Sundowns; Scottish Premiership, Scottish League Cup and Scottish Cup winners Celtic FC; Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal champions Bayern Munich; Coppa Italia champions SS Lazio; Europa League champions Chelsea; and Austrian Bundesliga and Austrian Cup champions Red Bull Salzburg.

"At STATS, we're committed to providing our clients with the best technology, analysis, predictions, and data to enable clubs to make decisions in a way that was once impossible," said STATS Chief Revenue Officer, Steve Xeller. "We couldn't be prouder of each club that triumphed in victory, and we look forward to seeing their future success. It's a privilege to work with the best teams across the world, one we don't take lightly, which only cultivates our drive to offer the most advanced sports technology with the highest level of accuracy."

The championship teams utilise STATS' data and products such as STATS Edge and SportVU to fuel performance tracking and pilot strategy. STATS' AI-assistive match preparation tool Edge Analysis goes beyond snapshots of game situations to provide fluid formation analysis to better understand how team shape evolves in particular match contexts. Along with SportVU optical tracking technology, Edge empowers clubs to conduct game-changing set-play and playing style analysis in minutes.

STATS is the leader in sports AI, data and technology powering intelligence harnessed by the world's top teams, clubs, companies and organisations. For more information on STATS team performance solutions, visit https://www.stats.com/football.

About STATS

STATS collects the richest sports data in the world and transforms it through revolutionary AI to unlock the past, present and future of everything sport. The pioneer of live sports data, STATS continues to speed innovation in the industry with AutoSTATS, the first-ever AI-powered technology to collect comprehensive sports data from any television broadcast. The world's most innovative brands, technology companies, media, fantasy, gaming, teams and leagues trust STATS to provide world-class artificial intelligence solutions to engage billions of fans. STATS combines the industry's fastest and most accurate data platform with video analysis, sports content and research, player tracking, and the latest in AI and machine learning to provide unparalleled media and team performance solutions. For more information, go to www.stats.com and follow STATS on Twitter @STATS_Insights.

