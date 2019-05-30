sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 30.05.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 607 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,235 Euro		+0,004
+1,60 %
WKN: A2PBZU ISIN: CA98935P1080 Ticker-Symbol: ZAY 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ZEN GRAPHENE SOLUTIONS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ZEN GRAPHENE SOLUTIONS LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,234
0,256
16:00
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ZEN GRAPHENE SOLUTIONS LTD
ZEN GRAPHENE SOLUTIONS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ZEN GRAPHENE SOLUTIONS LTD0,235+1,60 %