Livestream of Presentation Today, May 30, at 9:30 a.m. ET

Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 30, 2019) - Versus Systems Inc. (CSE: VS) (OTCQB: VRSSF) (FRA: BMVA) ("Versus" or the "Company") announces the release of Q1 2019 financials, including initial revenues from its first significant contract delivery with customers. Matthew Pierce, CEO, will be presenting at the Ladenburg Thalmann technology expo today, May 30th, New York.

"We are excited to share our ongoing progression with our shareholders, attendees, and viewers online of the Ladenburg Thalmann technology conference," said Matthew Pierce, Founder and CEO of Versus Systems. "We're reporting ongoing revenue from delivering on our customer contracts. We encourage shareholders to watch Ladenburg's livestream and gain further insights on the exciting transition into monetization of our robust platform.



Ladenburg Thalmann 2019 Technology Expo

Watch the livestream at 9:30 a.m. ET here:

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2068/30586

Matthew Pierce and Craig Finster, Versus Systems' CEO and CFO, will be available to provide an update on the Company and its current business opportunities. The Company will also conduct one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the day. To register for the conference and for one-on-one meetings, please contact your Ladenburg Thalmann representative or visit https://conference.ladenburg.com/.

About Ladenburg Thalmann

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. (NYSE American: LTS, LTSL, LTS PrA, LTSF, LTSK) is a publicly-traded diversified financial services company based in Miami, Florida. Ladenburg's subsidiaries include industry-leading independent advisory and brokerage (IAB) firms Securities America, Triad Advisors, Securities Service Network, Investacorp and KMS Financial Services, as well as Premier Trust, Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management, Highland Capital Brokerage, a leading independent life insurance brokerage company and full-service annuity processing and marketing company, and Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc., an investment bank which has been a member of the New York Stock Exchange for over 135 years. The company is committed to investing in the growth of its subsidiaries while respecting and maintaining their individual business identities, cultures, and leadership. For more information, please visit www.ladenburg.com.

About Versus Systems

Versus Systems Inc. has developed WINFINITE - a proprietary in-game prizing and promotions engine that allows game publishers and developers to offer in-game prizing across various platforms including mobile, console, PC games, and streaming media. Brands pay to place products in-game via WINFINITE, and gamers compete for those prizes. For more information, please visit www.versussystems.com.

For more information on Versus Systems' new platform, WINFINITE, visit www.versussystems.com or visit Versus Systems official YouTube channel.

For Versus Systems, contact:

Matthew Pierce

press@versussystems.com

(424) 242-4150

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/45159