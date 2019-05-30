Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 30, 2019) - China Education Resources, Inc. (TSXV: CHN) (OTCQB: CHNUF) ("CER"), an ed-tech company with leading technology of intelligent system and contents to provide online/offline learning, training courses and social media for teachers, students and education professionals, announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2019. All figures are expressed in U.S. dollars.

During the three months ended March 31, 2019, the Group generated revenue of $1,886,379 as compared with $2,751,149 for the same period of last year. The net income attributable to the shareholders of the Group for the period was $86,235 as compared with $161,162 for the same period of last year.

The Q1 of 2019 financial highlights are as summarized as follows:





The decrease in revenue from online products was mainly due to the delay in conducting teacher training by some cities in China. As all of our sales revenue were generated in China in Chinese local currency, Renminbi ("RMB"), there are the impact of conversion into USD with different exchange rates at different period of time.

"CER's business is doing well and we are continually making profit." said Chengfeng Zhou, CEO, China Education Resources. "We expect the sales of the Company will grow and our unique and comprehensive blend of education resources and services will provide CER with long-term revenue potential." For more information, please visit www.chinaeducationresources.com or Email: admin@chinaeducationresources.com.

In collaboration with China's education administrators and experts, China Education Resources has been helping to transform the curriculum of the world's largest educational system. Recognizing the need to address education reform changes, China Education Resources has created educational tools and curriculum for China's entire kindergarten through twelfth grade system. The Company is playing an integral part in transforming China's educational system through helping to convert the existing educational system from a memory-based learning system to a creative thinking and interactive approach. Presently, China Education Resources has over 1 million kindergarten through twelfth grade teachers registered through its Web portal.

Certain statements made herein, and other statements relating to matters that are not historical facts and statements of our beliefs, intentions and expectations about developments, results and events which will or may occur in the future, constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information and statements are typically identified by words such as "anticipate", "could", "should", "expect", "seek", "may", "intend", "likely", "plan", "estimate", "will", "believe" and similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook. All such forward-looking information and statements are based on certain assumptions and analysis made by China Education Resources, Inc.'s management in light of their experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. These statements, however, are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information or statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from these forward-looking statements include those described under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" elsewhere in the Company's MD&A filed at www.SEDAR.com. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information or statements. Except as required by law the Company does not assume the obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date of this document or to revise them to reflect the occurrence of future, unanticipated events.

