

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's average gross earnings grew at a slower pace in March, figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed Thursday.



Average gross earnings increased 10.2 percent year-on-year in March, slower than the 12.1 percent growth seen in February. The rate came in line with expectations. Net earnings also grew 10.2 percent.



In the first quarter, average gross earnings advanced 11 percent from last year to HUF 352,200.



Along with the 3.2 percent rise in consumer prices compared to the same period of the previous year, real earnings increased 7.6 percent, data showed.



