The compliance training market for financial institutions in the US is expected to post a CAGR close to 15% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increasing demand for customized courses and personalized learning. The demand for customized courses is increasing, which is driving the growth of the compliance training market for financial institutions in the US. Financial institutions in the country have different regulatory requirements, wherein, the code of conduct, and processes vary among financial institutions, therefore, off-the-shelf compliance training courses cannot provide effective learning. Hence, organizations prefer customized compliance training courses. Moreover, the evolution of the regulatory landscape also increases the demand for customized courses from BFSI organizations. The customization of courses enables companies to include specific policies as well as procedures that are relevant to financial services. Thus, the customization of courses helps financial institutions to enhance the skills related to their service requirement.

As per Technavio, the introduction of gamification and stimulation-based compliance training will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This compliance training market for financial institutions in the US 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Compliance training market for financial institutions in the US: Introduction of gamification and stimulation-based compliance training

The introduction of gamification in compliance training for financial institutions encourages the spirit of achievement, enhances user engagement, and brings about considerable behavioral changes. Financial institutions are aligning their gamification strategies with measurable goals. Gamification and simulations eliminate the barriers associated with learner engagement. They also motivate employees and enable them to reach their goals. Although the concepts of gamification and simulations are not mainstream in the compliance training market financial institutions in the US, many vendors provide various compliance training solutions that gamify training activities for financial institutions. Moreover, the online advanced-featured learning platform also provides feedback to employees on their learning and progress. Hence, several financial institutions in the US have incorporated gamification as a key metric to measure the engagement of employees.

"Financial institutions in the US are adopting innovative methods to train their employees in a cost-effective manner. The adoption of e-learning reduces the time required for training. E-learning is also convenient to maintain, update. and store information. The demand for compliance training is also increasing due to the rising adoption of the BYOD and COPE policies by financial institutions, which enable a flexible working environment for employees. All these factors are expected to drive the growth of the compliance training market over the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Compliance training market for financial institutions in the US: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the e-learning compliance training market for financial institutions in the US by delivery model (offline learning and online learning), by course type (professional courses and introductory courses).

The offline learning segment led the market in 2018, followed by the online learning segment. However, during the forecast period, the online learning segment is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the availability of various subscription options and premium training content.

