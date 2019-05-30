NASSCOM Kicks Off 3rd Annual C-Summit With Focus ON Leadership Imperatives in an AI-powered World

Two-day summit in New York features leading industry experts, with discussions around how today's global companies can unlock growth with innovation and emerging technologies

NEW YORK, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 3rd edition of the National Association of Software and Services Companies' (NASSCOM) C-Summit commenced today in New York. C-suite executives will join discussions about how they are evolving their leadership styles as their companies continue to embrace the larger global shift to digital. The theme of this year's conference, 'Leadership Imperatives in an AI-Powered World,' is designed to offer attendees actionable insights about the emerging themes that are impacting businesses across industries, such as unlocking growth through innovation, emerging business models and ecosystems, upskilling talent through cultural shifts, and more.

Speaking at the summit, Debjani Ghosh, President, NASSCOM, said, "NASSCOM's C-Summit today, is aiding organizations across US and India realize the digital transformation journey and further help them co-create and collaborate. Our endeavor is to proliferate the knowledge exchange whilst bridging the technological gap."

Some of the speakers featured during the NASSCOM C-Summit include Kush Saxena, Chief Technology Officer of Mastercard, Roee Adler, SVP and Global Head of WeWork Labs, Tiger Tyagarajan, President and CEO of Genpact, as well as Keshav R Murugesh, Group CEO of WNS Global Services and Chairman of NASSCOM. Designed with the goal of facilitating collaboration and sharing of strategic insights among member companies, the NASSCOM C-Summit provides an inclusive environment for attendees to learn best practices in driving real-world transformation with digital technologies.

Speaking at the conference, Keshav Murugesh, Chairman, NASSCOM, said, "Emerging technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence, are being adopted by organizations and consumers at an unprecedented pace. We will continue to find the best ways to collaborate with machines and uncover new and innovative ways to drive creativity and differentiation at companies around the world. Our hope at NASSCOM is that the C-Summit will demonstrate to attendees that it is crucial for leaders to embrace digital technologies to help rethink business models that are centered around the customer experience."

Expressing his thoughts at the 3rd annual C-Summit, Tiger Tyagarajan, President and CEO, Genpact, said, "AI now has an undeniable presence in our everyday lives, from ride-share apps, to tailored advertisements, to connected home devices, and beyond. At Genpact, we're seeing rapid AI adoption across financial services, manufacturing, healthcare, and retail, among other industries. Leaders that embrace these emerging technologies are already driving competitive growth and enhanced customer and employee experiences. Companies that will survive in the future will be instinctive, purpose-driven enterprises that are adaptive, connected, and predictive, with AI as their neural wiring. These future businesses will leverage data and predictive analytics, create connected ecosystems internally and externally, and foster a purpose-driven culture and continuous learning to build a future-proof workforce."

The C-Summit will also feature a roundtable that will address 'Technology Adoption.' Hosted by NASSCOM, this roundtable will feature conversations about how technological disruption is impacting all sectors, where organizations are deploying technology at rapid rates to gain a competitive edge over others in the industry. Much of the roundtable will focus on the importance of partnerships and collaboration in the future, which will help companies of all sizes ensure a constant growth trajectory, as well as discussions about emerging trends.

About NASSCOM

The National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM) is the premier trade body and chamber of commerce of the IT-BPM industries in India and comprises of over 2800-member companies including both Indian and multinational organisations that have a presence in India. Guided by the vision of the country to adopt and integrate digital technologies, NASSCOM believes in enabling a digital transformation in the country through technology. NASSCOM aims to position the country as a global hub for innovation and co-creation by imbibing the ideology of 'Think Digital, Think India', to drive focus towards emerging technologies, digitally skilling talent and ensuring the pace of transformation in the country meets the global standard. NASSCOM's membership base constitutes over 95% of the industry revenues in India and employs over 4 million professionals.

