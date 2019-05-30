Orion Energy Systems, Inc.: Energy-Efficient LED Lighting Manufacturer Orion to Webcast Presentation at LD Micro Invitational on Wednesday, June 5th at 9:40am PT/12:40am ET from Los Angeles

MANITOWOC, WI / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2019 / Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OESX) (Orion Lighting), a provider of enterprise-grade LED lighting and energy project solutions, announced today that Mike Altschaefl, CEO and Bill Hull, CFO will present at the 9th Annual LD Micro Invitational Conference Wednesday, June 5th at 9:40am PT/12:40am ET. The presentation will be webcast live.

Live Webcast / Replay URL: https://tinyurl.com/y5tr8lfx

Contact Wade Hickok wade@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information on the conference.

Profiles powered by LD Micro - News Compliments of Accesswire

About LD Micro

LD Micro is an independent information resource and investment community event platform dedicated to providing valuable tools for everyone in the small and microcap investment universe. In 2015, it launched the LD Micro Index (the LDMi), the first pure microcap index, to provide a useful benchmark and flow of information to support participants in the microcap sector.

LD Micro Events

LD Micro hosts several sold-out investor conferences and management access events each year that are recognized among the strongest microcap events each year. Events include the LD Micro Invitational (June 4-5, 2019) and the LD Micro Main Event (early December) both held in Los Angeles, as well as smaller, periodic Investor Summits (New York, San Francisco, etc.) as well as Virtual Conferences to round out microcap management access opportunities throughout the year.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion is a provider of enterprise-grade LED lighting and energy project solutions. Orion manufactures and markets connected lighting systems encompassing LED solid-state lighting and smart controls. Orion systems incorporate patented design elements that deliver significant energy efficiency, optical and thermal performance that drive financial, environmental, and work-space benefits for a wide variety of customers, including nearly 40% of the Fortune 500.

Twitter: @OrionLighting and @OrionLightingIR

StockTwits: Orion_LED_IR

Investor Relations Contacts

Bill Hull, CFO

Orion Energy Systems, Inc.

(312) 660-3575

William Jones; Tanya Kamatu

Catalyst IR

(212) 924-9800 or oesx@catalyst-ir.com

SOURCE: Orion Energy Systems, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/547038/Energy-Efficient-LED-Lighting-Manufacturer-Orion-to-Webcast-Presentation-at-LD-Micro-Invitational-on-Wednesday-June-5th-at-940am-PT1240am-ET-from-Los-Angeles