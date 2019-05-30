The global aircraft braking systems market is expected to post a CAGR of more than 7% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the global aircraft braking systems market size is the innovative product offerings by vendors. The aviation industry is constantly striving to reduce the weight of an aircraft as a minor reduction in weight leads to significant fuel saving. Therefore, aircraft component manufacturers are consistently developing new materials to produce components and assemblies, including aircraft braking systems, which can offer the same functionality at reduced weight without compromising safety. Several airlines are replacing steel brakes with carbon brakes to reduce their operational and maintenance costs. Many vendors in the market are also offering electric brakes as they have a better response time. Such innovative product offerings will significantly drive the demand for aircraft braking systems during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the growing interest of aircraft manufacturers in the development of electric aircraft will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global aircraft braking systems market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global aircraft braking systems market: Growing interest of aircraft manufacturers in the development of electric aircraft

The aviation industry largely relies on fossil fuels as they have a high energy density and help to maintain a balance between the required power and weight. However, a few of the airline manufacturers have started to invest in the development of electric aircraft because the operational and maintenance cost of an electric aircraft is likely to be far lower than that of a fossil fuel aircraft. An electric aircraft is expected to use components, including aircraft braking systems, driven by electricity. Thus, the growing focus on the development of electric aircrafts will propel the demand for aircraft braking systems during the forecast period.

"Apart from the growing interest of aircraft manufacturers in the development of electric aircraft, other factors such as an increase in mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and the escalation of trade war between major exporting and importing countries will have a significant impact on the growth of the aircraft braking systems market size during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global aircraft braking systems market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global aircraft braking systems market by application (commercial aviation, military aviation, and general aviation) and geographic regions (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The North American region led the market in 2018, followed by APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA respectively. The aircraft braking systems market growth in North America can be attributed to the rise of the affluent middle-class population and the highly evolved aviation infrastructure. The region is home to technologically advanced countries such as Canada, and the US, which have developed advanced aircraft braking systems with features such as anti-skid braking, electric brakes, and carbon brakes.

