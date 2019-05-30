Decision Diagnostics Corp.: DECN to Launch Panacea GenUltimate TBG Diabetic Test Strip and Precise Meter June 6 in Select Off-Shore Markets, with Initial Plan To Target Users And Former Users Of The J&J/Lifescan Meters

Almost 6 Million Users And Former Users Of The J&J/Lifescan Meters Can Choose Between Using Genultimate TBG Test Strips With Their Older Meters, Or Choose, In A Company Sponsored Merchandising Initiative, To Receive A TBG Precise Meter Free Of Charge

Decision Diagnostics Corp. (OTC PINK: DECN) is a diabetes-focused bio-technology company that markets the GenUltimate! diabetes test strip, the GenSure! diabetes test strip, the GenChoice! test strip, the PetSure! test strip for diabetic testing of dogs and cats, and the GenUltimate! TBG highly precise diabetes testing system.

As we have stated, GenUltimate TBG along with its Precise glucometer will be launched internationally with a focus on the estimated 4 million users and 1.8 million former users of the renowned OneTouch Ultra family of meters. Customers will have two paths to choose from with GenUltimate TBG. Customers can choose to use or again put to use their Lifescan Ultra meters with the GenUltimate TBG test strip, which remains 100% compatible with these meters, and as a result receive an up to 75% improvement in precision and accuracy of their blood glucose readings, making GenUltimate TBG the first major improvement in this venerable technology since 2008. Or the customer can opt to swap their J&J/Lifescan meter for our GenUltimate Precise meter, free of charge, and receive all of the features we have discussed in previous news. Our Powerpoint presentation and the important third party testing statistics, for GenUltimate TBG will be posted on www.decisiondiagnostics.com and www.pharmatechdirect.com. The International packaging for GenUltimate TBG will be five language, English (side 1), Spanish, French, German, Portuguese (side 2).

Keith Berman, CEO of Decision Diagnostics comments, "We have great anticipation for our upcoming launch of GenUltimate TBG. We have worked on this product and its predecessor cousin for almost three years, and finally our day has arrived. GenUltimate TBG will reset the market standard which is currently based on the concepts of ease of use and familiarity with standards that for the most part are 15 years old, to our concept which will be ease of use, familiarity and market moving accuracy and precision.'

Field and third party testing of GenUltimate TBG, has obtained verifiable accuracy data showing that even without the TBG features employed, using stock J&J Lifescan meters, GenUltimate TBG achieved repeatable accuracy of +/- 9%, over 95% of the time. When using our GenUltimate TBG Precise meter with the TBG test strips our accuracy becomes an almost unbelievable +/- 7%, more than 97% of the time, while correcting for HCT interference. To augment our filings with government agencies, we intend to complete two clinical studies, one study using 150 donors, and other using 250 donors. The first clinical will begin immediately, the other as soon as we receive quantities of our GenUltimate TBG Precise meters.

Mr. Berman continued, "We anticipate filing a 510(k) submission for our TBG system, with the U.S. FDA, later this summer. In the meantime, we will continue to circle around three important and related tasks:

Demonstrate the GenUltimate TBG and its Precise meter to Big Box customers CVS, Walmart, McKesson and Walgreens.

File patent abstracts with the USPTO, patenting our GenUltimate test strip and Precise meter technologies

Work out the details for an upcoming investment, license or M&A transaction.

We have a full summer ahead of us. And for those interested, we plan to adapt the TBG technology to our GenChoice test strip, completing that project, and then watching the effect it will have on another major industry player. The Board is keeping its options open as our journey moves on.'

ABOUT DECISION DIAGNOSTICS CORP

Decision Diagnostics Corp. is the leading manufacturer and worldwide distributor of diabetic test strips engineered to operate on legacy glucose meters. DECN's products are designed to operate efficiently and less expensively on certain glucose meters already in use by almost 7.5 million diabetics worldwide. With new inspired technology diabetic test strips already in the final stages of development, DECN products compete on a worldwide scale with legacy manufacturers currently selling to 71+ percent of a $12 billion at-home testing market.

