

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. economic growth in the first quarter accelerated by slightly less than initially estimated, according to revised data released by the Commerce Department on Thursday.



The Commerce Department said real gross domestic product surged up by 3.1 percent in the first quarter, reflecting a slight downward from revision from the previously reported 3.2 percent jump.



The downwardly revised increase in GDP, which matched economist estimates, still represented a notable acceleration from the 2.2 percent growth seen in the fourth quarter of 2018.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX