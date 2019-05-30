COCA-COLA EUROPEAN: Result of AGM

Coca-Cola European Partners plc - Results of 2019 Annual General Meeting
The Annual General Meeting of Coca-Cola European Partners plc (the "Company") was held at Pemberton House, Bakers Road, Uxbridge UB8 1EZ on 29 May 2019.
All 22 resolutions put to the members were passed on a poll. Accordingly, resolutions 1 to 17 were passed as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 18 to 22 were passed as special resolutions.
The results of the polls are set out below:
|Resolution
|For (see note 1)
|Against (see note 1)
|Issued share capital represented by votes (see note 2) %
|Votes withheld (see note 3)
|Votes
|%
|Votes
|%
|1
|Receipt of the Report and Accounts
|434,764,824
|99.99%
|28,914
|0.01%
|92.66%
|143,665
|2
|Approval of the Directors' Remuneration Report
|418,691,252
|98.63%
|5,800,195
|1.37%
|90.46%
|34,941
|3
|Election of Nathalie Gaveau as a director of the Company
|424,090,501
|99.90%
|410,119
|0.10%
|90.46%
|25,768
|4
|Election of Dagmar Kollmann as a director of the Company
|423,420,138
|99.75%
|1,077,900
|0.25%
|90.46%
|28,350
|5
|Election of Lord Mark Price as a director of the Company
|423,585,088
|99.78%
|913,468
|0.22%
|90.46%
|27,832
|6
|Re-election of José Ignacio Comenge as a director of the Company
|412,925,096
|97.33%
|11,331,775
|2.67%
|90.41%
|269,517
|7
|Re-election of Francisco Crespo Benítez as a director of the Company
|420,914,151
|99.21%
|3,341,616
|0.79%
|90.41%
|270,621
|8
|Re-election of Irial Finan as a director of the Company
|365,954,422
|86.23%
|58,447,339
|13.77%
|90.44%
|124,627
|9
|Re-election of Damian Gammell as a director of the Company
|422,558,820
|99.54%
|1,941,887
|0.46%
|90.46%
|25,681
|10
|Re-election of Álvaro Gómez-Trénor Aguilar as a director of the Company
|420,904,130
|99.21%
|3,351,714
|0.79%
|90.41%
|270,544
|11
|Re-election of Alfonso Líbano Daurella as a director of the Company
|420,909,846
|99.21%
|3,345,011
|0.79%
|90.41%
|271,531
|12
|Re-election of Mario Rotllant Solá as a director of the Company
|368,086,217
|86.73%
|56,317,920
|13.27%
|90.44%
|122,251
|13
|Reappointment of the Auditor
|431,622,045
|99.24%
|3,293,222
|0.76%
|92.68%
|22,136
|14
|Remuneration of the Auditor
|433,936,350
|99.78%
|952,585
|0.22%
|92.68%
|48,468
|15
|Political Donations
|423,689,413
|99.82%
|771,114
|0.18%
|90.46%
|65,861
|16
|Authority to allot new shares
|388,631,638
|89.38%
|46,177,537
|10.62%
|92.66%
|128,228
|17
|Waiver of mandatory offer provisions set out in Rule 9 of the Takeover Code (see note 4)
|209,990,151
|81.70%
|47,023,378
|18.30%
|54.77%
|166,727,447
|18
|Authority to disapply pre-emption rights
|434,269,502
|99.94%
|263,531
|0.06%
|92.60%
|404,370
|19
|Authority to purchase own shares on market
|434,197,734
|99.89%
|478,224
|0.11%
|92.63%
|261,445
|20
|Authority to purchase own shares off market
|433,856,390
|99.81%
|804,616
|0.19%
|92.63%
|276,397
|21
|Notice period for general meetings other than AGM
|425,994,227
|97.95%
|8,897,252
|2.05%
|92.68%
|45,924
|22
|Amendment of the Articles of Association
|344,109,334
|81.07%
|80,336,438
|18.93%
|90.45%
|80,616
Notes:
|1
|Votes "For" and "Against" are expressed as a percentage of votes received.
|2
|As at 3.30pm on Monday 27 May 2019, the time by which shareholders who wanted to attend, speak and vote at the AGM must have been entered on the Company's register of members, there were 469,247,273 ordinary shares in issue.
|3
|A "Vote Withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes "For" or "Against" a resolution.
|4
|Resolution 17 was put to the AGM as a resolution of the shareholders of the Company other than Olive Partners, S.A. ("Olive") or any concert party of Olive.
In particular, in accordance with Section 6(A) of Appendix 1 to the Takeover Code, the Company announces that shareholders approved resolution 17, setting out the terms of the waiver of mandatory offer provisions in Rule 9 of the Takeover Code (the "Waiver").
Olive is currently interested in 166,128,987 shares in the Company and the Waiver does not entitle Olive to be interested in a greater number of shares. The Waiver would allow Olive's interest in shares as a percentage of the Company's total shares to increase as a result of the exercise of the Company's authorities to purchase its own shares, but only to the extent that the resulting interest of Olive, together with any concert parties, in the shares of the Company did not then exceed 39.0929%.
In accordance with Listing Rule 14.3.6R, copies of the resolutions that do not constitute ordinary business at an annual general meeting will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM
CONTACTS
|Company Secretariat
Clare Wardle
T +44 (0)20 7355 8406
|Investor Relations
Sarah Willett
T +44 (0)7970 145 218
|Media Relations
Shanna Wendt
T +44 (0)7976 595 168
ABOUT CCEP
Coca-Cola European Partners plc is a leading consumer goods company in Western Europe, making, selling and distributing an extensive range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages and is the world's largest Coca-Cola bottler based on revenue. Coca-Cola European Partners serves a consumer population of over 300 million across Western Europe, including Andorra, Belgium, continental France, Germany, Great Britain, Iceland, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain and Sweden. The Company is listed on Euronext Amsterdam, the New York Stock Exchange, London Stock Exchange and on the Spanish Stock Exchanges, trading under the symbol CCEP.
