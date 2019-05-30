COCA-COLA EUROPEAN: Result of AGM

Coca-Cola European Partners plc - Results of 2019 Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting of Coca-Cola European Partners plc (the "Company") was held at Pemberton House, Bakers Road, Uxbridge UB8 1EZ on 29 May 2019.

All 22 resolutions put to the members were passed on a poll. Accordingly, resolutions 1 to 17 were passed as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 18 to 22 were passed as special resolutions.

The results of the polls are set out below:

Resolution For (see note 1) Against (see note 1) Issued share capital represented by votes (see note 2) % Votes withheld (see note 3) Votes % Votes % 1 Receipt of the Report and Accounts 434,764,824 99.99% 28,914 0.01% 92.66% 143,665 2 Approval of the Directors' Remuneration Report 418,691,252 98.63% 5,800,195 1.37% 90.46% 34,941 3 Election of Nathalie Gaveau as a director of the Company 424,090,501 99.90% 410,119 0.10% 90.46% 25,768 4 Election of Dagmar Kollmann as a director of the Company 423,420,138 99.75% 1,077,900 0.25% 90.46% 28,350 5 Election of Lord Mark Price as a director of the Company 423,585,088 99.78% 913,468 0.22% 90.46% 27,832 6 Re-election of José Ignacio Comenge as a director of the Company 412,925,096 97.33% 11,331,775 2.67% 90.41% 269,517 7 Re-election of Francisco Crespo Benítez as a director of the Company 420,914,151 99.21% 3,341,616 0.79% 90.41% 270,621 8 Re-election of Irial Finan as a director of the Company 365,954,422 86.23% 58,447,339 13.77% 90.44% 124,627 9 Re-election of Damian Gammell as a director of the Company 422,558,820 99.54% 1,941,887 0.46% 90.46% 25,681 10 Re-election of Álvaro Gómez-Trénor Aguilar as a director of the Company 420,904,130 99.21% 3,351,714 0.79% 90.41% 270,544 11 Re-election of Alfonso Líbano Daurella as a director of the Company 420,909,846 99.21% 3,345,011 0.79% 90.41% 271,531 12 Re-election of Mario Rotllant Solá as a director of the Company 368,086,217 86.73% 56,317,920 13.27% 90.44% 122,251 13 Reappointment of the Auditor 431,622,045 99.24% 3,293,222 0.76% 92.68% 22,136 14 Remuneration of the Auditor 433,936,350 99.78% 952,585 0.22% 92.68% 48,468 15 Political Donations 423,689,413 99.82% 771,114 0.18% 90.46% 65,861 16 Authority to allot new shares 388,631,638 89.38% 46,177,537 10.62% 92.66% 128,228 17 Waiver of mandatory offer provisions set out in Rule 9 of the Takeover Code (see note 4) 209,990,151 81.70% 47,023,378 18.30% 54.77% 166,727,447 18 Authority to disapply pre-emption rights 434,269,502 99.94% 263,531 0.06% 92.60% 404,370 19 Authority to purchase own shares on market 434,197,734 99.89% 478,224 0.11% 92.63% 261,445 20 Authority to purchase own shares off market 433,856,390 99.81% 804,616 0.19% 92.63% 276,397 21 Notice period for general meetings other than AGM 425,994,227 97.95% 8,897,252 2.05% 92.68% 45,924 22 Amendment of the Articles of Association 344,109,334 81.07% 80,336,438 18.93% 90.45% 80,616

Notes:

1 Votes "For" and "Against" are expressed as a percentage of votes received.

2 As at 3.30pm on Monday 27 May 2019, the time by which shareholders who wanted to attend, speak and vote at the AGM must have been entered on the Company's register of members, there were 469,247,273 ordinary shares in issue.

3 A "Vote Withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes "For" or "Against" a resolution.

4 Resolution 17 was put to the AGM as a resolution of the shareholders of the Company other than Olive Partners, S.A. ("Olive") or any concert party of Olive.

In particular, in accordance with Section 6(A) of Appendix 1 to the Takeover Code, the Company announces that shareholders approved resolution 17, setting out the terms of the waiver of mandatory offer provisions in Rule 9 of the Takeover Code (the "Waiver").

Olive is currently interested in 166,128,987 shares in the Company and the Waiver does not entitle Olive to be interested in a greater number of shares. The Waiver would allow Olive's interest in shares as a percentage of the Company's total shares to increase as a result of the exercise of the Company's authorities to purchase its own shares, but only to the extent that the resulting interest of Olive, together with any concert parties, in the shares of the Company did not then exceed 39.0929%.

In accordance with Listing Rule 14.3.6R, copies of the resolutions that do not constitute ordinary business at an annual general meeting will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

CONTACTS

Company Secretariat

Clare Wardle

T +44 (0)20 7355 8406 Investor Relations

Sarah Willett

T +44 (0)7970 145 218 Media Relations

Shanna Wendt

T +44 (0)7976 595 168

ABOUT CCEP

Coca-Cola European Partners plc is a leading consumer goods company in Western Europe, making, selling and distributing an extensive range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages and is the world's largest Coca-Cola bottler based on revenue. Coca-Cola European Partners serves a consumer population of over 300 million across Western Europe, including Andorra, Belgium, continental France, Germany, Great Britain, Iceland, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain and Sweden. The Company is listed on Euronext Amsterdam, the New York Stock Exchange, London Stock Exchange and on the Spanish Stock Exchanges, trading under the symbol CCEP.

