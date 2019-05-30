sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

49,40 Euro		-0,45
-0,90 %
WKN: A2AJ8Q ISIN: GB00BDCPN049 Ticker-Symbol: CK0 
Aktie:
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
49,483
49,775
15:57
49,55
49,80
15:57
30.05.2019 | 15:12
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

Actusnews Wire·Mehr Nachrichten von Actusnews Wire

COCA-COLA EUROPEAN: Result of AGM

Coca-Cola European Partners plc - Results of 2019 Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting of Coca-Cola European Partners plc (the "Company") was held at Pemberton House, Bakers Road, Uxbridge UB8 1EZ on 29 May 2019.

All 22 resolutions put to the members were passed on a poll. Accordingly, resolutions 1 to 17 were passed as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 18 to 22 were passed as special resolutions.

The results of the polls are set out below:

ResolutionFor (see note 1)Against (see note 1)Issued share capital represented by votes (see note 2) %Votes withheld (see note 3)
Votes%Votes%
1Receipt of the Report and Accounts434,764,82499.99%28,9140.01%92.66%143,665
2Approval of the Directors' Remuneration Report418,691,25298.63%5,800,1951.37%90.46%34,941
3Election of Nathalie Gaveau as a director of the Company424,090,50199.90%410,1190.10%90.46%25,768
4Election of Dagmar Kollmann as a director of the Company423,420,13899.75%1,077,9000.25%90.46%28,350
5Election of Lord Mark Price as a director of the Company423,585,08899.78%913,4680.22%90.46%27,832
6Re-election of José Ignacio Comenge as a director of the Company412,925,09697.33%11,331,7752.67%90.41%269,517
7Re-election of Francisco Crespo Benítez as a director of the Company420,914,15199.21%3,341,6160.79%90.41%270,621
8Re-election of Irial Finan as a director of the Company365,954,42286.23%58,447,33913.77%90.44%124,627
9Re-election of Damian Gammell as a director of the Company422,558,82099.54%1,941,8870.46%90.46%25,681
10Re-election of Álvaro Gómez-Trénor Aguilar as a director of the Company420,904,13099.21%3,351,7140.79%90.41%270,544
11Re-election of Alfonso Líbano Daurella as a director of the Company420,909,84699.21%3,345,0110.79%90.41%271,531
12Re-election of Mario Rotllant Solá as a director of the Company368,086,21786.73%56,317,92013.27%90.44%122,251
13Reappointment of the Auditor431,622,04599.24%3,293,2220.76%92.68%22,136
14Remuneration of the Auditor433,936,35099.78%952,5850.22% 92.68%48,468
15Political Donations423,689,41399.82%771,1140.18%90.46%65,861
16Authority to allot new shares388,631,63889.38%46,177,53710.62%92.66%128,228
17Waiver of mandatory offer provisions set out in Rule 9 of the Takeover Code (see note 4)209,990,15181.70%47,023,37818.30%54.77%166,727,447
18Authority to disapply pre-emption rights434,269,50299.94%263,5310.06%92.60%404,370
19Authority to purchase own shares on market434,197,73499.89%478,2240.11%92.63%261,445
20Authority to purchase own shares off market433,856,39099.81%804,6160.19%92.63%276,397
21Notice period for general meetings other than AGM425,994,22797.95%8,897,2522.05%92.68%45,924
22Amendment of the Articles of Association344,109,33481.07%80,336,43818.93%90.45%80,616

Notes:

1Votes "For" and "Against" are expressed as a percentage of votes received.
2As at 3.30pm on Monday 27 May 2019, the time by which shareholders who wanted to attend, speak and vote at the AGM must have been entered on the Company's register of members, there were 469,247,273 ordinary shares in issue.
3A "Vote Withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes "For" or "Against" a resolution.
4Resolution 17 was put to the AGM as a resolution of the shareholders of the Company other than Olive Partners, S.A. ("Olive") or any concert party of Olive.

In particular, in accordance with Section 6(A) of Appendix 1 to the Takeover Code, the Company announces that shareholders approved resolution 17, setting out the terms of the waiver of mandatory offer provisions in Rule 9 of the Takeover Code (the "Waiver").

Olive is currently interested in 166,128,987 shares in the Company and the Waiver does not entitle Olive to be interested in a greater number of shares. The Waiver would allow Olive's interest in shares as a percentage of the Company's total shares to increase as a result of the exercise of the Company's authorities to purchase its own shares, but only to the extent that the resulting interest of Olive, together with any concert parties, in the shares of the Company did not then exceed 39.0929%.

In accordance with Listing Rule 14.3.6R, copies of the resolutions that do not constitute ordinary business at an annual general meeting will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

CONTACTS

Company Secretariat
Clare Wardle
T +44 (0)20 7355 8406		Investor Relations
Sarah Willett
T +44 (0)7970 145 218		Media Relations
Shanna Wendt
T +44 (0)7976 595 168

ABOUT CCEP

Coca-Cola European Partners plc is a leading consumer goods company in Western Europe, making, selling and distributing an extensive range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages and is the world's largest Coca-Cola bottler based on revenue. Coca-Cola European Partners serves a consumer population of over 300 million across Western Europe, including Andorra, Belgium, continental France, Germany, Great Britain, Iceland, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain and Sweden. The Company is listed on Euronext Amsterdam, the New York Stock Exchange, London Stock Exchange and on the Spanish Stock Exchanges, trading under the symbol CCEP.

