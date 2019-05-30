

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After moving notably lower over the two previous sessions, stocks may regain some ground in early trading on Thursday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a moderately higher open for the markets, with the Dow futures up by 60 points.



The upward momentum on Wall Street comes as traders may look to go bargain hunting, picking up stocks at reduced levels following recent weakness.



A rebound by treasury yields may also generate some positive sentiment, with the yield on the benchmark ten-year note bouncing off its lowest levels since September of 2017.



The recent decline by treasury yields has led to concerns about the outlook for the economy and the possibility of a recession.



Buying interest may be somewhat subdued, however, as traders may be reluctant to get back into the markets amid lingering concerns about the U.S.-China trade dispute.



Amid a continued escalation of the rhetoric, Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Zhang Hanhui accused the U.S. of 'economic terrorism' by raising tariffs on Chinese goods.



'We oppose a trade war but are not afraid of a trade war,' Zhang said. 'This kind of deliberately provoking trade disputes is naked economic terrorism, economic homicide, economic bullying,'



On the U.S. economic front, the Labor Department released a report showing a modest uptick in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended May 25th.



The report said initial jobless claims edged up to 215,000, an increase of 3,000 from the previous week's revised level of 212,000.



Economists had expected jobless claims to inch up to 215,000 from the 211,000 originally reported for the previous week.



A separate report from the Commerce Department showed U.S. economic growth in the first quarter accelerated by slightly less than initially estimated.



The Commerce Department said real gross domestic product surged up by 3.1 percent in the first quarter, reflecting a slight downward from revision from the previously reported 3.2 percent jump.



The downwardly revised increase in GDP, which matched economist estimates, still represented a notable acceleration from the 2.2 percent growth seen in the fourth quarter of 2018.



Not long after the start of trading, the National Association of Realtors is due to release its report on pending home sales in the month of April. Pending home sales are expected to climb by 0.9 percent.



A pending home sale is one in which a contract was signed but not yet closed. Normally, it takes four to six weeks to close a contracted sale.



After turning lower over the course of Tuesday's session, stocks saw some further downside during trading on Wednesday. The Dow slid to its lowest closing level in well over three months, while the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 ended the day at more than two-month closing lows.



The major averages ended the session well off their worst levels but still firmly in negative territory. The Dow slumped 221.36 points or 0.9 percent to 25,126.41, the Nasdaq fell 60.04 points or 0.8 percent to 7,547.31 and the S&P 500 dropped 19.37 points or 0.7 percent to 2,783.02.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX