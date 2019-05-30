Wize Pharma, Inc.: Wize Pharma to Present at the 9th Annual LD Micro Invitational

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2019 / Wize Pharma, Inc. (OTCQB: WIZP) a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of ophthalmic disorders, today announced that it will be presenting at the 9th annual LD Micro Invitational on Wednesday, June 5 at 12:00 PM PST / 3:00 PM EST. Chief Executive Officer Noam Danenberg will be presenting and meeting with investors.

"We look forward to updating investors on the latest advancements at Wize Pharma including our positive Phase II clinical results and the opportunities we are developing in the $3.7 billion global market for the treatment of ophthalmic disorders," Noam Danenberg stated.

"This year's Invitational will showcase some of the most unique names in the financial world, from early-stage start-ups to well-established names on the national exchanges," stated Chris Lahiji. "Even though LD has emerged as one of the largest and most influential organizations in the space, our focus has never deviated from showcasing some of the more interesting businesses in the world to our ever growing community."

The LD Micro Invitational will take place June 4th and 5th in Los Angeles, at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel, will feature 230 companies, and will be attended by over 1,000 individuals.

About Wize

Wize Pharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company currently focused on the treatment of ophthalmic disorders, including DES. Wize has in-licensed certain rights to purchase, market, sell and distribute a formula known as LO2A, a drug developed for the treatment of DES, and other ophthalmological illnesses, including CCh and Sjögren's syndrome (Sjögren's).

LO2A is currently registered and marketed by its inventor in Germany and Switzerland for the treatment of DES, in Hungary for the treatment of DES, CCH and Sjögren's and in the Netherlands for the treatment of DES and Sjögren's. Wize's strategy involves engaging local or multinational distributors to handle the distribution of LO2A. Wize has finished a Phase II trial of LO2A for patients with CCH and is currently conducting a Phase IV study for LO2A for DES in patients with Sjögren's.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space.

What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential events annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and micro-cap universe.

