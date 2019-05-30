AXA Property Trust Ltd - NAV Announcement as at 31 March 2019
London, May 30
30thMay 2019
AXA Property Trust Limited
Net Asset Value 31stMarch 2019 (Unaudited)
The Directors are pleased to present the following unaudited Net Asset Value of the Company as at 31stMarch 2019.
|FUND NAME
|NAV PER SHARE
|NET ASSET VALUE (£000s)
|NAV DATE
|AXA Property Trust Limited
|46.25 pence
|9,600
|31st March 2019
The unaudited Net Asset Value as at 31st December 2018 and prior to the redemption of £1.20 million (5.13 pence per share) made on 28th January 2019 was £10.836 million (46.30 pence per share).
Company website:
retail.axa-im.co.uk/axa-property-trust
