sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 30.05.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 607 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
30.05.2019 | 15:49
(4 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

AXA Property Trust Ltd - NAV Announcement as at 31 March 2019

AXA Property Trust Ltd - NAV Announcement as at 31 March 2019

PR Newswire

London, May 30

30thMay 2019

AXA Property Trust Limited

Net Asset Value 31stMarch 2019 (Unaudited)

The Directors are pleased to present the following unaudited Net Asset Value of the Company as at 31stMarch 2019.

FUND NAMENAV PER SHARENET ASSET VALUE (£000s)NAV DATE
AXA Property Trust Limited46.25 pence9,60031st March 2019

The unaudited Net Asset Value as at 31st December 2018 and prior to the redemption of £1.20 million (5.13 pence per share) made on 28th January 2019 was £10.836 million (46.30 pence per share).

Company website:

retail.axa-im.co.uk/axa-property-trust

All Enquiries:

Director
Blake Nixon
Tel: +44 (0)20 3873 2288

Financial Adviser and Broker
Shore Capital
Robert Finlay
Tel: +44(0)207408 4090

The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Trafalgar Court,
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

Investment Manager
AXA Investment Managers UK Limited
Broker Services
7 Newgate Street
London EC1A 7NX
United Kingdom


© 2019 PR Newswire