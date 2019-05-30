AXA Property Trust Ltd - NAV Announcement as at 31 March 2019

30thMay 2019

AXA Property Trust Limited

Net Asset Value 31stMarch 2019 (Unaudited)

The Directors are pleased to present the following unaudited Net Asset Value of the Company as at 31stMarch 2019.

FUND NAME NAV PER SHARE NET ASSET VALUE (£000s) NAV DATE AXA Property Trust Limited 46.25 pence 9,600 31st March 2019

The unaudited Net Asset Value as at 31st December 2018 and prior to the redemption of £1.20 million (5.13 pence per share) made on 28th January 2019 was £10.836 million (46.30 pence per share).

