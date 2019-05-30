Fidelity China Special Situations Plc - Director Appointment

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC ("the Company")

Appointment of Director

The Board is pleased to announce that with effect from 1 June 2019, Linda Yueh will join the Board as a Non-Executive Director of the Company. She will also serve as a member of the Management Engagement, Nomination and Audit Committees of the Board.

Dr Yueh is Fellow in Economics at St Edmund Hall, Oxford University and Adjunct Professor of Economics at London Business School. She is also Visiting Professor at the London School of Economics and Political Science's foreign policy think tank, the IDEAS research centre, and was previously Visiting Professor of Economics at Peking University.

She also serves on the Policy Committee of the Centre for Economic Performance at the London School of Economics, and on the Advisory Board of The Official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum. She is Chair of the Royal Commonwealth Society and Trustee of the Coutts Foundation and Malaria No More UK.

She is a Non-Executive Director of Rentokil Initial plc and Chair of Baillie Gifford's The Schiehallion Fund Limited. She is a past Non-Executive Director of JPMorgan Asian Investment Trust plc and Baillie Gifford's Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust plc. Dr Yueh has written numerous books and served as editor for several series of books.

As at the date of this announcement, Dr Yueh did not hold any ordinary shares in the Company. There is no other information to be disclosed pursuant to LR 9.6.13R.

Bonita Guntrip

FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

Tel: 01737 837320

30 May 2019