The "Portugal e-Cigarette Regulatory Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Nicotine-containing e-cigarettes have been regulated in Portugal since January 2016, however regulation of non-nicotine e-cigarettes is less clear.

This report will enable you to discover the latest regulatory changes for e-cigarette public place usage, advertising, sales and taxation. Gain insight into Portugal's current regulatory environment, and the tentative predictions for the parliamentary elections due to be held on 6th October 2019.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Regulatory Landscape

3. National Regulatory Framework

4. Age Restrictions

5. Product Restrictions

6. Labelling And Packaging

7. Obligation To Notify

8. Retail Channels

9. Public Usage

10. Advertising And Marketing

11. Taxation

12. Enforcement

13. Case Law

14. Relevant Laws

15. Relevant Bodies

16. How Portuguese E-Cigarette Regulation Evolved

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nn6vmd

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190530005544/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: E-Cigarettes