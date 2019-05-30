The "Portugal e-Cigarette Regulatory Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Nicotine-containing e-cigarettes have been regulated in Portugal since January 2016, however regulation of non-nicotine e-cigarettes is less clear.
This report will enable you to discover the latest regulatory changes for e-cigarette public place usage, advertising, sales and taxation. Gain insight into Portugal's current regulatory environment, and the tentative predictions for the parliamentary elections due to be held on 6th October 2019.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Regulatory Landscape
3. National Regulatory Framework
4. Age Restrictions
5. Product Restrictions
6. Labelling And Packaging
7. Obligation To Notify
8. Retail Channels
9. Public Usage
10. Advertising And Marketing
11. Taxation
12. Enforcement
13. Case Law
14. Relevant Laws
15. Relevant Bodies
16. How Portuguese E-Cigarette Regulation Evolved
