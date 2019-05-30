The 16,000-square-foot Oak Glen escape to garner global interest during June 28th online auction

A 16,000-square-foot Oak Glen mountain chalet will auction next month via Concierge Auctions' online marketplace. Situated on 845 acres among surrounding mountains at 6,000 feet, the property known as Eagle Crest - is the highest individually owned mountaintop compound in Southern California. Currently listed for $21.5 million, 40288 Pine Bench Road will auction Without Reserve in cooperation with Craig Strong of Compass. Buyers may bid from anywhere in the world June 26th-28th via the firm's global online marketplace.

"The auction presents an incredible opportunity to own a serene retreat in the mountains of Southern California," said Strong. "The estate offers one-of-a-kind custom work throughout sourced from artists and locations around the world. To reproduce a home with this craftsmanship and detail would require many years and an extensive budget."

Architectural features of the five-bedroom estate include vaulted wood ceilings, abundant large windows with views to the ocean, custom distressed Alder cabinetry, more than 69 tons of naturally chiseled 3-Rivers stone flooring quarried from the Wasatch Mountain Range, and custom solid wood interior doors manufactured by Craftsman in Wood.

The interiors boast a commercial grade kitchen with top appliances such as Braun, Bosch, Sub Zero, and Wolfe; dining room framed by large floor-to-ceiling rock columns; master suite with a hand carved mantel, fireplace, coffee bar, two outdoor decks facing the north and south, dry sauna, and a privacy deck with a built-in Jacuzzi; a separate self-contained VIP suite with kitchen, a cinema with ticket booth and seating for 17 viewers, billiards room with nine-foot Brunswick tournament pool table, wine room with Sub-Zero wine cabinet, commercial-style fitness center with a Pilates and tanning room, and a 4,100-square-foot six-bay garage, shop, and carport.

Outdoor amenities include a dramatic 150-foot natural rock river bed that can be turned into a flowing waterscape, two barns, caretaker's home, stocked fishing pond, full water rights tested and approved by Arrowhead Water, and an endless 845-acre backcountry.

