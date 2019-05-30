Full Alliance Group, Inc.: Full Alliance Group's Nutra Yu Expands Domestic and International Distribution Channels with Launch on Leading Online Retail Platforms

PALM DESERT, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2019 / Full Alliance Group, Inc. (OTC PINK: FAGI) ("Full Alliance Group" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that Nutra Yu. Inc. ("Nutra Yu"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, has launched new sales and marketing initiatives for its Dr. Louie Yu Formulations brand of proprietary nutraceutical products on several online retail platforms including domestic e-commerce leaders Walmart and Overstock.

Dr. Louie Yu, founder of Nutra Yu and Chief Medical Officer of Full Alliance Group, commented, "Over the past few weeks, we launched exciting new sales and advertising programs for our Dr. Louie Yu Formulations product line on several additional major online retail platforms. This dynamic domestic and international online expansion strategy will be boosted through our recent partnership with online sales and distribution guru Alon Sida, founder of Shoezoo."

"His dedicated team of pros will handle the entire selling process for us, including online marketing, customer service, inventory management, warehousing, and shipping and returns. This will enable our relatively small company to leverage Shoezoo's knowledge, experience, and massive global order fulfillment capabilities to successfully launch Dr. Louie Yu Formulations across multiple global platforms much more quickly and efficiently."

Nutra Yu anticipates launching on several additional domestic and international online distribution channels over the coming weeks. Pending channel applications include Tmall Global (China), Alibaba (China), Azoya (China), VoyageOne (China), Amazon UK, and Amazon Italy.

Dr. Louie Yu Formulations brand of proprietary nutraceutical products are currently available online at www.drlouieyu.com and from Amazon.com.

Dr. Paul Brian Volpp, CEO and President of Full Alliance Group, concluded, "Building brand awareness and growing sales of Dr. Louie Yu Formulations on a global basis are Nutra Yu's main business objectives. With Alon Sida's team and expert assistance, listing and promoting the entire product line on various leading e-commerce platforms like Walmart, Overstock and many others, will go a long way to achieving those goals. We hope to announce news of additional Nutra Yu e-commerce platform launches over the next few weeks."

About Nutra Yu, Inc.

Nutra Yu, Inc. was founded by Dr. Yu to further develop, market, and distribute his proprietary line of nutraceuticals. Nutra Yu's "Dr. Louie Yu Formulations" are a complete product line of unique all-natural nutraceuticals based on the science of traditional Chinese medicine, Western orthomolecular concepts, and modern-day physics. This innovative fusion of eastern and western methodologies has generated a remarkable new scientific system which management believes effectively addresses the root of most daily health conditions - inflammation, weight gain, the loss of vital energy, and environmental toxicity.

The Dr. Louie Yu Formulations brand currently consists of more than ten (10) distinct products, including multivitamins and minerals, amino acid blends, immune boosters, digestion aids, sleep aids, stress relief, and hormone support. Dr. Yu's orthomolecular formulation of ingredients are not found in any other supplement product and contain no starch, corn, milk, wheat, yeast, sugar, caffeine, eggs, salt, artificial colors, binders, flavors, preservative or fish derivatives. Dr. Louie Yu Formulations are sold direct to consumers via various Dr. Yu clinics/practices and recently online through Amazon.com.

For additional information regarding Nutra Yu, visit www.drlouieyu.com.

About Full Alliance Group Inc.

Full Alliance Group Inc. (OTCPK: FAGI) is a multi-faceted holding company with various interests in technology, healthcare, and nutraceuticals.

