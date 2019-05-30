Eastman Chemical Company: Curt Espeland to address the Deutsche Bank Global Industrials & Materials Summit

Media Advisory Issued May 30, 2019
|Industrials & Materials
Summit
| Curt Espeland, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN), will address the Deutsche Bank Global Industrials & Materials Summit in Chicago on June 6, 2019 at 8:40 a.m. CT.
|Live Webcast
| Mr. Espeland's presentation will be webcast live on www.investors.eastman.com (http://www.investors.eastman.com/).
|Replay
| An audio replay of the presentation will be available at www.investors.eastman.com (http://www.investors.eastman.com/), events & presentations.
Investor Relations Contact:
Greg Riddle, Vice President, Investor Relations, Government Affairs &
Corporate Communications
212-835-1620 / griddle@eastman.com (mailto:griddle@eastman.com)
Media Contact:
Tracy Kilgore Addington, Corporate Communications Manager
423-224-0498 / tracy@eastman.com (mailto:tracy@eastman.com)
This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Eastman Chemical Company via Globenewswire
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Eastman Chemical Company via Globenewswire