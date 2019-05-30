Guidepoint Expands Service Offering with Insights Launch

NEW YORK, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Led by a seasoned team of 30 analysts with extensive buy-side and sell-side experience, Guidepoint Insights is a service offering that leverages expert perspectives to help clients make better-informed decisions. Clients can participate in moderated teleconferences, attend in-person meetings, and review longitudinal surveys on key topics affecting established and growing companies across industries. Transcripts from these events are accessible on the Insights Library portal where content can be searched and downloaded.

Harnessing the power of Guidepoint's global network of over 520,000 vetted experts, and the broad experience of the team, Insights serves as a trusted source for institutional investors, consultants and corporations seeking in-depth content relevant to their research needs across all sectors. By addressing the right topics, selecting the right experts, and asking the right questions, Insights delivers the right content to reduce research time, navigate complex situations and bring focus to what matters.

Rutwik Ghodadra, CEO of Guidepoint Insights noted, "After spending nearly 20 years on the buy-side as an analyst and portfolio manager, and being one of Guidepoint's first clients, I was thrilled to develop a product that truly meets the needs of sophisticated investors who seek valuable insights from industry experts. As former analysts, we know the importance of primary research to the investment process and appreciate that our clients face increasing constraints on both time and resources. We provide the solution."

"Guidepoint has witnessed incredible growth over the past 16 years. The Insights launch is another important milestone in our quest to give clients tools to access and digest high-quality, relevant primary expert perspectives, solving a major challenge for public, private and strategic investors," said Albert Sebag, Guidepoint's Founder & CEO. "Guidepoint Insights brings us closer to our vision of being the first place our clients go for their diligence efforts. The team's caliber is unparalleled and demonstrates an unwavering commitment to providing clients with access to trusted insights."

About Guidepoint

Guidepoint is a rapidly growing technology platform company that connects clients with vetted subject matter experts - Advisors - from their global professional network. Guidepoint clients leverage the insights and perspectives shared by Advisors to stay informed and make better business decisions.

