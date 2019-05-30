PASSUR Aerospace, Inc. to Present at the 9th Annual LD Micro Invitational

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2019 / PASSUR Aerospace, Inc (OTC PINK: PSSR), a global leader in aviation digital operational excellence and business intelligence, today announced that it will be presenting at the 9th annual LD Micro Invitational on Tuesday, June 4th at 8:40 AM PST / 11:40 AM EST. James T. Barry, President and CEO, will be presenting and meeting with investors.

"This year's Invitational will showcase some of the most unique names in the financial world, from early-stage start-ups to well-established names on the national exchanges" stated Chris Lahiji, while waiting in the longest TSA line in history. "Even though LD has emerged as one of the largest and most influential organizations in the space, our focus has never deviated from showcasing some of the more interesting businesses in the world to our ever-growing community."

The LD Micro Invitational will take place June 4th and 5th in Los Angeles, at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel, will feature 230 companies, and will be attended by over 1,000 individuals.

View PASSUR Aerospace's profile here: https://www.ldmicro.com/profile/PSSR

About PASSUR Aerospace, Inc.

PASSUR Aerospace (OTC: PSSR) a global leader in aviation digital operational excellence and business intelligence, provides predictive analytics and decision support technology for the aviation industry, primarily to improve the operational performance and cash flow of airlines and the airports where they operate, as well as to enhance the passenger experience. PASSUR Aerospace's information solutions are used at the five largest North American airlines; by major airlines in Europe; by more than 60 airport customers (and used at the top 30 North American airports); by over one hundred business aviation organizations; and by the U.S. government. PASSUR owns and operates the largest commercial passive radar network in the world that provides aircraft position updates every 1 to 4.6 seconds, powering a proprietary database that is accessible in real-time and delivers timely and accurate information and solutions via PASSUR's industry leading algorithms and business logic included in its products. PASSUR, Airwayz, NextGen2, and NextGen3 are trademarks or registered trademarks of PASSUR Aerospace, Inc. in the U.S. All other companies and product names of those companies contained herein may be trademarks of their respective holders.

Visit PASSUR Aerospace's website at www.passur.com for updated products, solutions, and news.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space.

What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential events annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and micro-cap universe.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

