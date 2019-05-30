Red Pine Petroleum Ltd.: Red Pine Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2019 / Red Pine Petroleum Ltd. (TSXV: RPN) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the voting results from the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders held on May 31, 2019 (the "Meeting").

A total of 21,672,736 shares or 69.35% of the outstanding shares of the Company were represented at the Meeting by proxy or in person. All of the matters submitted to the shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's notice of meeting and information circular dated April 24, 2019 ("MIC"), were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting.

The shareholders elected the three nominees as put forward by the Company, as follows: Michael Lerner, Matthew Fish, and Richard Paolone. Additionally, the shareholders approved a resolution appointing Davidson and Company as auditors for the Company for the ensuing year.

In addition, the shareholders approved the special resolution of relinquishing of all of the Company's oil and gas rights, titles and interests held pursuant to an agreement dated March 23, 2016 with Golden Coast Energy Corp.

Along with the forgoing resolutions, the minority of the majority shareholders approved an ordinary resolution authorizing the board of directors of the Company at their sole discretion to apply for delisting of the Company's common shares from the TSX Venture Exchange.

