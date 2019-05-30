The "Europe Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Market Forecasts from 2019 to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe MRI market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 1.37% to reach US$3.999 billion by 2024, from US$3.686 billion in 2018

The MRI market in Europe is propelling owing to an aging population, and the prevalence of chronic diseases. Furthermore, growing health expenditure is augmenting the market growth during the forecast period. In addition, growing research activities in European regions will provide an opportunity for market growth during the forecast period and beyond.

This research study examines the current market trends related to the demand, supply, and sales, in addition to the recent developments. Major drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been covered to provide an exhaustive picture of the market. The analysis presents in-depth information regarding the development, trends, and industry policies and regulations being implemented by the relevant agencies. Further, the overall regulatory framework of the market has been exhaustively covered to offer stakeholders a better understanding of the key factors affecting the overall market environment.

Identification of key industry players in the industry and their revenue contribution to the overall business or relevant segment aligned to the study have been covered as a part of competitive intelligence

Major industry players profiled as part of the report are General Electric Company, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Canon Medical Systems Europe B.V., Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Hitachi Medical Systems Europe Holding AG among others.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope Of The Study

1.4. Currency

1.5. Assumptions

1.6. Base, And Forecast Years Timeline

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Design

2.2. Secondary Sources

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Segmentation

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Restraints

4.4. Market Opportunities

4.5. Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.6. Life Cycle Analysis Regional Snapshot

4.7. Market Attractiveness

5. Europe MRI Market By Type

5.1. Closed

5.2. Open

6. Europe MRI Market By Application

6.1. Screening

6.2. Diagnosis

6.3. Treatment Monitoring

6.4. Research

7. Europe MRI Market By Country

7.1. Germany

7.2. France

7.3. Italy

7.4. United Kingdom

7.5. Others

8. Competitive Intelligence

8.1. Recent Deals And Investment

8.2. Competitive Benchmarking And Analysis

8.3. Strategies Of Key Players

9. Company Profiles

9.1. General Electric Company

9.2. Siemens Healthcare Gmbh

9.3. Canon Medical Systems Europe B.V.

9.4. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

9.5. Hitachi Medical Systems Europe Holding Ag

9.6. Esaote S.P.A

9.7. Imris

9.8. Mr Solutions Ltd.

