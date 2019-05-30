Excellent Water Retention Properties to Augment Superabsorbent Polymer Market, Says TMR

ALBANY, New York, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global superabsorbent polymer market is reigned by the players such as Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd., BASF SE, Formosa Plastics Corporation, Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Co., Ltd., and LG Chemical Ltd. These firms are known for manufacturing high-end superabsorbent polymers.

The leading firms are making efforts to improve their market presence and make a presence in developing economies. The efforts include strengthening the network, innovating products with advanced features, adoption of effective marketing technique, launch of a brand and so on. Firms are taking up effective measures to improve their penetration in the market to gain position in growing economies. The measures comprise fortifying their network, launch of big brands, implementing strong marketing techniques, improving product portfolios, and so on.

According to Transparency Market Research (TMR), the global superabsorbent polymer market is likely to project a CAGR of 6.0% within the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. In 2017, the market registered a notable growth of worth US$9,106.02 Mn. Superabsorbent Polymer Market to reach US$ 15,467.33 Mn by 2026, says TMR analysts.

On the basis of resin, the global superabsorbent polymer market can be categorized as potassium polyacrylate, sodium polyacrylate, polyacrylamide copolymer, polysaccharides, ethylene maleic anhydride copolymer, and so on. Among these, sodium polyacrylate is the leading segment in the global superabsorbent polymer market. It is used mostly in making of hygiene products for example, pads and diapers.

Geographically, Asia Pacific region led the global superabsorbent market by a major share in 2017. Nations like Vietnam, China, Indonesia, and India are estimated to cater interesting opportunities for the makers due to increase in population, disposable income, increasing demand regarding high-end products, growth in end-user sectors and personal hygiene industries in these nations.

Lack of Arable Land Contributes in High demand for Superabsorbent Polymer Market

Rapid growth in urban population has propelled the concerns related to food safety. Developing and developed nations still need appropriate cultivating practices. Deficient arable lands have put stress on the farmers to build the output of farming products. The gradual decline in the arable land as per capita along with rise in popualtion are relied upon to expand the utilization of superabsorbent polymers in following couple of years. Water retention ability of superabsorbent polymer enables farmers to keep cultivating in antagonistic conditions. Changes in environment, along with global warming, has brought about unpredictable monsoons. This also has an impact on cultivation. Superabsorbent polymers help plant development amid dry seasons. Surge in utilization of superabsorbent polymer as a water retention tool in big scale cultivating; surge in in prominence of golf courses and greenhouse grass; and increase in usage of superabsorbent polymers in arboriculture are among of the major factors foreseen to give worthwhile development scope to the global superabsorbent polymer market.

Changes in Lifestyle Increases Growth in Market

The rising demand for disposable baby diapers is India and China is credited to the increase in population and growth in birth rates in the nation. Fluctuation in lifestyle and increasing changes in demand regarding quality diapers with proper quality is enhancing the demand in the global superabsorbent polymer market. The diapers calls for the features such as low skin rashes and high water retention ability, bolstering the growth in global superabsorbent polymers market. Moreover, baby diapers, and in turn superabsorbent polymers are utilized widely in making of sanitary pads and adult diapers as well. Several awareness programs regarding hygiene are conducted by the NGOs in rural areas of urban population stimulating the growth in superabsorbent polymers in sanitary products.

The study presented here is based on a report by Transparency Market Research (TMR) titled "Superabsorbent Polymer Market, (Resin: Sodium Polyacrylate, Potassium Polyacrylate, Polyacrylate Copolymers, Ethylene Maleic Anhydride Copolymers, Polysaccharides, and Others; Application: Hygienic (Diapers, Adult Incontinence Products, and Sanitary Products) and Non-hygienic (Packaging, Medical & Health Care, Agriculture, and Industrial)) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018-2026."

The global superabsorbent polymer market is segmented as:

Resin

Sodium Polyacrylate

Potassium Polyacrylate

Polyacrylate Copolymers

Ethylene Maleic Anhydride Copolymers

Polysaccharides

Others

Application

Hygienic

Diapers

Adult Incontinence Products

Sanitary Products

Non-hygienic

Packaging

Medical & Health Care

Agriculture

Industrial

Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina



Chile



Peru



Colombia



Rest of Latin America

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Spain



Russia & CIS

& CIS

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



ASEAN



Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

GCC



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

