SVB&T Corporation, Parent Company of Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company, Announces Ronald Sermersheim's Retirement from the Board of Directors

JASPER, IN / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2019 / SVB&T Corporation (OTCQX: SVBT), parent company of Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company, announced today that Ronald "Pete" Sermersheim would not seek re-election as a Director. Pete, former Vice President Environment, Health & Safety with Kimball International, joined the Bank's Board of Directors in 1976 and retired at the end of his term on May 21, 2019. During his directorships with SVB&T Corporation and Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company, Mr. Sermersheim served on various Bank committees, most recently as Chairman of the Audit & Risk Committee and member of the Bank's Compensation Committee and Nominating & Governance Committee.

"Pete has been a supportive and engaged Board Member during my entire tenure at Springs Valley," stated President & CEO Jamie Shinabarger. "I want to publicly thank him for his years of service and dedication to helping grow shareholder value."

Mr. Sermersheim reflected, "I was blessed to spend my years in the world of finance surrounded by a wonderful group of honest, caring, and loyal Board Members who were focused on maintaining a true community banking experience." He went on to say, "The cultures of Kimball and Springs Valley made being a part of both organizations a true joy."

