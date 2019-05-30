

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After an early move to the upside, stocks have given back ground over the course of the trading session on Thursday. The major averages have pulled back off their highs of the session and are now lingering near the unchanged line.



Currently, the major averages are posting slim gains. The Dow is up 3.42 points or less than a tenth of a percent at 25,129.83, the Nasdaq is up 15.24 points or 0.2 percent at 7,562.55 and the S&P 500 is up 1.77 points or 0.1 percent at 2,784.79.



The early strength on Wall Street partly reflected bargain hunting following recent weakness, with the Dow bouncing off its lowest closing level in well over three months.



A rebound by treasury yields also contributed to the upward move, as a recent decline by yields has led to concerns about the outlook for the economy and the possibility of a recession.



Buying interest waned shortly after the start of trading, however, as traders seemed reluctant to get back into the markets due to lingering concerns about the U.S.-China trade dispute.



Amid a continued escalation of the rhetoric, Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Zhang Hanhui accused the U.S. of 'economic terrorism' by raising tariffs on Chinese goods.



'We oppose a trade war but are not afraid of a trade war,' Zhang said. 'This kind of deliberately provoking trade disputes is naked economic terrorism, economic homicide, economic bullying.'



A report from Bloomberg News indicating China has put purchases of U.S. soybeans on hold has added to concerns about a trade war.



On the U.S. economic front, the Labor Department released a report showing a modest uptick in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended May 25th.



The report said initial jobless claims edged up to 215,000, an increase of 3,000 from the previous week's revised level of 212,000.



A separate report from the Commerce Department showed U.S. economic growth in the first quarter accelerated by slightly less than initially estimated.



The Commerce Department said real gross domestic product surged up by 3.1 percent in the first quarter, reflecting a slight downward from revision from the previously reported 3.2 percent jump.



The downwardly revised increase in GDP, which matched economist estimates, still represented a notable acceleration from the 2.2 percent growth seen in the fourth quarter of 2018.



Meanwhile, the National Association of Realtors released a report showing pending home sales unexpectedly pulled back in the month of April.



NAR said its pending home sales index tumbled by 1.5 percent to 104.3 in April after surging up by 3.9 percent to an upwardly revised 105.9 in March.



The pullback came as a surprise to economists, who had expected pending home sales to climb by 0.9 percent compared to the 3.8 percent jump originally reported for the previous month.



Sector News



Most of the major sectors are showing only modest moves in mid-day trading, contributing to the lackluster performance by the broader markets.



Energy stocks have come under considerable selling pressure, however, with decrease by the price of crude oil weighing on the sector.



Crude for July delivery is sliding $0.99 to $57.82 a barrel following the release of a report showing a smaller than expected weekly drop in crude oil inventories.



Reflecting the weakness in the energy sector, the NYSE Arca Natural Gas Index is down by 2 percent, while the Philadelphia Oil Service Index and the NYSE Arca Oil Index are down by 1.5 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively.



Other Markets



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly lower during trading on Thursday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index fell by 0.3 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index slid by 0.4 percent.



Meanwhile, the major European markets moved to the upside. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index, French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index all rose by 0.5 percent.



In the bond market, treasuries have climbed well off their worst levels but continue to see modest weakness. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is up by 1.1 basis points at 2.247 percent.



