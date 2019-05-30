DJ HMS Group: Management increases its share in the charter capital

HMS Group (HMSG) HMS Group: Management increases its share in the charter capital 30-May-2019 / 19:33 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. HMS Hydraulic Machines & Systems Group plc (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "HMS Group") Moscow, Russia May 30, 2019 HMS Group management increases its share in the charter capital HMS Group (LSE: HMSG) announces today that the Group's Executive Directors and PDMRs listed below acquired an interest over the Company's Global depositary receipts ("GDRs") following the grant of awards under the Company's Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP") for the 2016 award year. The awards were a part of the grant of GDRs to seventeen Company's managers as a Motivational Package for the 2016 Award year under the Long-term Incentive Program. The total amount of GDRs paid to the LTIP participants is 414,118 (four hundred fourteen thousand one hundred eighteen), which is equal to 1.77 percent of the Company's issued share capital. List of PDMRs Name LTIP Award, GDRs Artem V. Molchanov 26,756 Kirill V. Molchanov 26,756 Andrey V. Nasledyshev 26,756 Yuri N. Skrynnik 26,756 Vasiliy V. Khromov 26,756 Andrey P. Orlov 26,756 Vladimir N. Yamburenko 26,756 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities Name Artem V. Molchanov Reason for the notification Position/status Chief Executive Officer Initial Initial notification/Amendm ent Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Name HMS HYDRAULIC MACHINES & SYSTEMS GROUP PLC Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the - Global depositary receipts of HMS financial HYDRAULIC MACHINES & SYSTEMS GROUP PLC instrument, type of instrument Identification code - US40425X4079 Nature of Award over the Company's GDRs under the transaction Long Term Incentive Plan Price(s) and Price(s) Volume(s) volume(s) EUR 0.05 26,756 Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - EUR 0.05 per GDR 26,756 - Price - Total Price EUR 1,337.8 Date of the 29/05/2019 transaction Place of the Moscow transaction Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities Name Kirill V. Molchanov Reason for the notification Position/status Chief Financial Officer Initial Initial notification/Amendm ent Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Name HMS HYDRAULIC MACHINES & SYSTEMS GROUP PLC Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the Global depositary receipts of HMS HYDRAULIC financial MACHINES & SYSTEMS GROUP PLC instrument, type of instrument Identification code - US40425X4079 Nature of Award over the Company's GDRs under the transaction Long Term Incentive Plan Price(s) and Price(s) Volume(s) volume(s) EUR 0.05 26,756 Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - EUR 0.05 per GDR 26,756 - Price - Total Price EUR 1,337.8 Date of the 29/05/2019 transaction Place of the Moscow transaction Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities Name Andrey V. Nasledyshev Reason for the notification Position/status Deputy CEO Initial Initial notification/Amendm ent Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Name HMS HYDRAULIC MACHINES & SYSTEMS GROUP PLC Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the - Global depositary receipts of HMS financial HYDRAULIC MACHINES & SYSTEMS GROUP PLC instrument, type of instrument Identification code - US40425X4079 Nature of Award over the Company's GDRs under the transaction Long Term Incentive Plan Price(s) and Price(s) Volume(s) volume(s) EUR 0.05 26,756 Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - EUR 0.05 per GDR 26,756 - Price - Total Price EUR 1,337.8 Date of the 29/05/2019 transaction Place of the Moscow transaction Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities Name Yuri N. Skrynnik Reason for the notification Position/status Head of Business Unit "Compressors" Initial Initial notification/Amendm ent Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Name HMS HYDRAULIC MACHINES & SYSTEMS GROUP PLC Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the - Global depositary receipts of HMS financial HYDRAULIC MACHINES & SYSTEMS GROUP PLC instrument, type of instrument Identification code - US40425X4079 Nature of Award over the Company's GDRs under the transaction Long Term Incentive Plan Price(s) and Price(s) Volume(s) volume(s) EUR 0.05 26,756 Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - EUR 0.05 per GDR 26,756 - Price - Total Price EUR 1,337.8 Date of the 29/05/2019 transaction Place of the Moscow transaction Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities Name Andrey P. Orlov Reason for the notification Position/status Deputy CEO Initial Initial notification/Amendm ent Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Name HMS HYDRAULIC MACHINES & SYSTEMS GROUP PLC Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the - Global depositary receipts of HMS financial HYDRAULIC MACHINES & SYSTEMS GROUP PLC instrument, type of instrument Identification code - US40425X4079 Nature of Award over the Company's GDRs under the transaction Long Term Incentive Plan Price(s) and Price(s) Volume(s) volume(s) EUR 0.05 26,756 Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - EUR 0.05 per GDR 26,756 - Price - Total Price EUR 1,337.8 Date of the 29/05/2019 transaction Place of the Moscow transaction Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities Name Vasiliy V. Khromov Reason for the notification Position/status Deputy CEO Initial Initial notification/Amendm ent Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Name HMS HYDRAULIC MACHINES & SYSTEMS GROUP PLC Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the - Global depositary receipts of HMS financial HYDRAULIC MACHINES & SYSTEMS GROUP PLC instrument, type of instrument Identification code - US40425X4079 Nature of Award over the Company's GDRs under the transaction Long Term Incentive Plan Price(s) and Price(s) Volume(s) volume(s) EUR 0.05 26,756 Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - EUR 0.05 per GDR 26,756 - Price - Total Price EUR 1,337.8 Date of the 29/05/2019 transaction Place of the Moscow transaction Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities Name Vladimir N. Yamburenko Reason for the notification Position/status Head of "Industrial pumps" division Initial Initial notification/Amendm ent Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Name HMS HYDRAULIC MACHINES & SYSTEMS GROUP PLC Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the - Global depositary receipts of HMS financial HYDRAULIC MACHINES & SYSTEMS GROUP PLC instrument, type of instrument Identification code - US40425X4079 Nature of Award over the Company's GDRs under the transaction Long Term Incentive Plan Price(s) and Price(s) Volume(s) volume(s) EUR 0.05 26,756 Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - EUR 0.05 per GDR 26,756

- Price - Total Price EUR 1,337.8 Date of the 29/05/2019 transaction Place of the Moscow transaction For more information, please, contact: Alexander Rybin, Head of Capital markets, on telephone: +7 (495) 730-6601, or email: capital-markets@hms.ru Inna Kelekhsaeva, Deputy Head of Capital markets, on telephone: +7 (495) 730-6601, or email: capital-markets@hms.ru About HMS Group HMS Group is the leading pump and compressor manufacturer, as well as provider of flow control solutions and related services for the oil and gas, petrochemistry, nuclear and thermal power generation, water and wastewater sectors in Russia and the CIS headquartered in Moscow, Russia. HMS Group's products are mission-critical elements of projects across a diverse range of industries. HMS has a listing on the London Stock Exchange in the form of global depositary receipts (LSE: HMSG). Press Release Information Accuracy Disclaimer Information published in press releases was accurate at the time of publication but may be superseded by subsequent releases or other information. ISIN: US40425X4079 Category Code: POS TIDM: HMSG LEI Code: 254900DDFETNLASV8M53 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 8897 EQS News ID: 817673 End of Announcement EQS News Service

