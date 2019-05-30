Tube Tech International Ltd.: TTIL Showcase New Robot at Downstream, TX

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2019 / Tube Tech International Ltd. (TTIL) has announced it will be attending the Petrochemical Downstream Exhibition and Conference in Houston on 11-12th June 2019. It will be showcasing its new robotic fouling removal technology on stand C49.

The show, organised by Petrochemical Update and held at the George R. Brown Convention Center, is the world's largest downstream event and is expected to welcome more than 7000 visitors across both days.

The new robot, developed by TTIL, is the industry's only complete service system providing the next generation in fouling removal. The new technology offers exceptional cleaning and feedback with increased on-site efficiency, amongst many other new features.

"We are excited to showcase our new technology in Houston in June," Jon Camp, Managing Director at TTIL, said. "Years of research and development have gone into creating this new system, and we received extremely positive feedback when we first showcased the robot at SynGas in Houston, earlier this year."

"Some of the fantastic features include a customisable system and a smart digital sensor drive system which ensures that cleaning is precise and thorough whilst protecting the materials within the heat exchanger. A camera on the robot also allows images and videos to be captured, providing detailed feedback to the client. The system is used remotely, which also ensures operator safety."

The Petrochemical Downstream Exhibition and Conference is the leading exhibition for the North American downstream industry and regarded as a significant meeting place for Downstream Capital Project, Engineering, Maintenance, Reliability and Turnaround professionals.

To find out more about Tube Tech International Ltd, visit: www.tubetech.com

To find out more about the Petrochemical Downstream Exhibition and Conference, visit: www.petchem-update.com/downstream

About Us

Founded in the UK in 1988, Tube Tech International is the global leader in research-led, high-tech fouling removal and inspection services, constantly investing in and developing tried and tested, step change methods to solve heavy industries' most difficult cleaning challenges.

In 2018, the company launched Tube Tech Research & Development Ltd; dedicated to pushing the boundaries of technology to provide innovative solutions to cleaning in all industrial areas.

Tube Tech International's patented methods, including remotely operated robotic technology, achieve significant savings, reduce downtime and CO2 emissions, increase throughput and improve safety standards.

In 2018, Tube Tech International's robotic technology was granted government funding as part of Horizon 2020; the biggest European Union research and innovation programme to date.

Tube Tech International is headquartered in Essex, UK, and has a base of operations in Houston, Texas.

Tube Tech International's white paper: 'A techno-economic overview of fouling in steam crackers and available solutions' is available to view from 12 February 2019.

For media enquiries, please contact Ella Boyden: email ella@thewriteimpression.co.uk or call 01473 326 907.

SOURCE: Tube Tech International Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/547140/TTIL-Showcase-New-Robot-at-Downstream-TX