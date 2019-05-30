

MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Target has recalled about 90,000 USB charging cables due to risk of shock and fire.



The retailer has recalled heyday 3 Foot Lightning USB charging cables as the metal around the cord can become electrically charged if it contacts the USB wall charger plug prongs while charging, posing shock and fire hazards.



The cords, manufactured in China by Minnesota-based Chug Inc., are purple, green and blue iridescent and have the word 'heyday' printed on the connector. The model number 080 08 8261 is printed on the side of the product's packaging. The company has asked its customers to immediately stop using the product and return the recalled cable to any Target store for a full refund.



The retailer has received 14 reports of the cables smoking, sparking or igniting, including two reports of consumer finger burns.



The recalled products were sold at Target stores nationwide and online at www.target.com from June 2018 through January 2019 for about $15.



