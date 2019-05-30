

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) founder and CEO Jeff Bezos has responded to his ex-wife's decision to give away half of her fortune to charity.



MacKenzie Bezos, Bezos' ex-wife, has pledged to give at least half of the $36 billion fortune, which she received after her divorce with the world's richest man, to charity.



Bezos signed the Giving Pledge, an initiative founded in 2010 by Bill and Melinda Gates and Warren Buffett that encourages the world's wealthiest people to donate more than half of their wealth to charitable causes.



'MacKenzie is going to be amazing and thoughtful and effective at philanthropy, and I'm proud of her. Her letter is so beautiful. Go get 'em MacKenzie,' Jeff tweeted.



Meanwhile, among the five richest people in America, Jeff Bezos is the only person who has not signed on the Giving Pledge imitative. Bezos is the world's richest man with net worth of $114 billion.



'There are lots of resources each of us can pull from our safes to share with others,' MacKenzie stated in a letter published on the Giving Pledge website.



'In addition to whatever assets life has nurtured in me, I have a disproportionate amount of money to share,' MacKenzie Bezos added. 'My approach to philanthropy will continue to be thoughtful. It will take time and effort and care. But I won't wait. And I will keep at it until the safe is empty.'



MacKenzie is one of the 19 new signatories to the Giving Pledge with other new signatories include hedge fund giant Paul Tudor Jones, venture capitalist Chris Sacca and WhatsApp co-founder Brian Acton.



Jeff and MacKenzie Bezos announced their divorce in January, after 25 years of marriage.



