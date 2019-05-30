

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures edged higher on Thursday, as movements in U.S. stock market remained somewhat sluggish amid lingering worries about U.S-China trade tensions and global economic slowdown.



A largely subdued dollar amid speculation the Federal Reserve might consider cutting interest rates sometime in the near future supported the yellow metal's uptick.



Many analysts are of the view that the Federal Reserve will likely focus on inflation and the weak domestic demand while reviewing the monetary policy in June.



Gold futures for August ended up $6.10, or 0.5%, at $1,292.40 an ounce, a two-week closing high.



Silver futures for July ended up $0.080, at $14.491 an ounce, while Copper futures for July settled at $2.6540 per pound, down $0.0100 from previous close.



According to the revised data released by the Commerce Department today, U.S. economic growth in the first quarter accelerated by slightly less than initially estimated.



The Commerce Department said real gross domestic product surged up by 3.1% in the first quarter, reflecting a slight downward from revision from the previously reported 3.2% jump.



The downwardly revised increase in GDP, which matched economist estimates, still represented a notable acceleration from the 2.2% growth seen in the fourth quarter of 2018.



A report released by the Labor Department showed initial jobless claims edged up to 215,000 in the week ended May 25th, an increase of 3,000 from the previous week's revised level of 212,000.



Economists had expected jobless claims to inch up to 215,000 from the 211,000 originally reported for the previous week.



Meanwhile, the Labor Department said the less volatile four-week moving average dipped to 216,750, a decrease of 3,750 from the previous week's revised average of 220,500.



U.S. pending home sales dropped for the 16th straight month in April, falling 2% compared to the same month a year ago, a report from the National Association of Realtors showed.



NAR said its pending home sales index tumbled by 1.5% to 104.3 in April after surging up by 3.9% to an upwardly revised 105.9 in March.



The pullback came as a surprise to economists, who had expected pending home sales to climb by 0.9% compared to the 3.8% jump originally reported for the previous month.



Brexit uncertainty that continues to hurt the business morale in Europe for about seven months now and the Bank of England Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden's comments that he is more pessimistic on UK economic growth forecast than his colleagues on the Monetary Policy Committee were the other factors that rendered equities a bit sluggish.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX