Prothena Corporation plc: Prothena to Participate in the Jefferies Healthcare Conference

DUBLIN, Ireland, May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA), a clinical-stage neuroscience company, today announced that members of its senior management team will present and participate in the Jefferies Healthcare Conference on June 6th at 10:30 AM ET in New York, NY.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed through the Investors section of the Company's website at www.prothena.com. Following the live presentation, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for at least 90 days following the presentation date.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapies with the potential to fundamentally change the course of progressive, life-threatening diseases. Fueled by its deep scientific understanding built over decades of neuroscience research, Prothena is advancing a pipeline of therapeutic candidates for a number of indications and novel targets including Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies (prasinezumab - PRX002/RG7935) and ATTR amyloidosis (PRX004), as well as tau and TDP-43 where its scientific understanding of disease pathology can be leveraged. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.prothena.com and follow us on Twitter @ProthenaCorp.

Media & Investor Contact:

Ellen Rose, Head of Communications
650-922-2405, ellen.rose@prothena.com


