

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - VMware Inc. (VMW) announced a profit for first quarter that declined from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $505 million, or $1.21 per share. This compares with $942 million, or $2.29 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, VMware Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $553 million or $1.32 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.28 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.9% to $2.27 billion from $2.01 billion last year.



VMware Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $553 Mln. vs. $516 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.32 vs. $1.26 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.28 -Revenue (Q1): $2.27 Bln vs. $2.01 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX