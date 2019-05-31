Loma Lindameal solutions and acclaimed seafood alternative TUNO now available

One of the world's leading producers of plant-based protein products, Atlantic Natural Foods (ANF), announced today that it has formalized its distribution agreement with Freedom Foods Group Limited of Australia to market and distribute its healthy and sustainable Loma Lindameal solution products throughout Australia and New Zealand.

Freedom Foods is a leading global health food company that has a mission of "making food better" by making great tasting, high quality, healthy foods and beverages for Australia and beyond.

The announcement comes just days after one of the UK's top five supermarkets, Morrisons, became the first major retailer in the United Kingdom to stock TUNO, the brand's plant-based, canned seafood alternative.

"Globally, more than 18,000 stores throughout the world carry our products," said ANF founder James Douglas Hines. "We are excited to offer a healthy and sustainable protein that is desperately needed to feed future generations…and one that tastes great, too. It is not a question of 'if' anymore, but 'when and how' to continue to develop these food options."

According to Hines, the company continues to improve its products with investments in its factories, equipment, and distribution partners.

"We are excited to be working with ANF to create and deliver food that is healthy and sustainable," said Freedom Foods Managing Director Rory MacLeod. "We know ANF shares our passion for providing a wider and more trusted range of healthier foods that everyone can enjoy."

About Atlantic Natural Foods

Headquartered in Nashville, NC, Atlantic Natural Foods is the leading shelf-stable manufacturer and provider of Loma Linda, neat and Kaffree Roma brand products. Its mission is to provide affordable, sustainable and healthy sources of plant-based protein food for all lifestyles and people to live healthier, longer lives. The company is managed by About All About Healthy Foods Holdings, LLC, and operates its own manufacturing facility in North Carolina, as well as a joint venture project in Thailand. The brands are sold throughout the U.S. and in 17 countries, including U.K. and Australia. To learn more about Atlantic Natural Foods visit www.atlanticnaturalfoods.com.

About Freedom Foods Group

Freedom Foods Group is a listed innovative FMCG company that has a mission of making food better. We make great tasting, high quality, healthy foods and beverages for Australia and overseas. For more information about Freedom Foods products, please visit: www.ffgl.com.au.

