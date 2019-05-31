

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Apparel retailer Gap Inc. (GPS), on Thursday reported a first-quarter profit and sales that fell short of Wall Street estimates. The company also lowered its full-year earnings outlook, sending shares plunging 12% in extended trading session.



San Francisco-based Gap's first-quarter profit rose to $227 million or $0.60 per share from $164 million or $0.42 per share last year.



Adjusted earnings for the quarter were $90 million or $0.24 per share. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters had a consensus earnings estimate of $0.32 per share for the quarter.



Sales for the quarter decreased 2 percent to $3.71 billion from $3.78 billion last year. Analysts had expected revenues of $3.77 billion for the quarter.



Gap's comparable sales for the quarter were down 4 percent, as same-store sales at Gap declined 10 percent, Banana Republic dropped 3% and Old Navy slipped 1 percent, respectively.



'This quarter was extremely challenging, and we are not at all satisfied with our results. We are committed to improving our execution and performance this year,' said Art Peck, president and chief executive officer, Gap Inc.



'We remain confident in our plan to separate into two independently traded public companies in 2020, and we are focused on setting up both companies for long term value creation and profitable growth.'



Early this year, Gap announced its plans to separate in to two public companies, one consisting of Old Navy, and a yet-to-be-named company which will consist Gap, Athleta, Banana Republic, Intermix and Hill City.



Looking forward to full year 2019, Gap now expects adjusted earnings of $2.05 to $2.15 per share. Analysts currently estimate earnings of $2.46 per share. Previously, Gap expected earnings of $2.40 to $2.55 per share.



GPS closed Thursday's trading at $20.60, down $0.23 or 1.10%, on the NYSE. The stock further dropped $2.57 or 12.48% in the after-hours trade.



