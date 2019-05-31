

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Overall consumer prices in the Tokyo region were up 1.1 percent on year in May, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday.



That was shy of expectations for an increase of 1.2 percent and down from 1.4 percent in April.



Core consumer prices, which exclude food costs, also rose an annual 1.1 percent - again below forecasts for 1.2 percent and down from 1.3 percent in the previous month.



On a monthly basis, overall inflation and core CPI both were down 0.2 percent.



