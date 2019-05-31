The Investor Academy Soars Past 50,000 Students

LAS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2019 / The Investor Academy is one of the fastest growing online day-trading education platforms in the world.

With over 50,000 successful students to date, The Investor Academy's education focuses on mastering the skill set of day-trading the foreign exchange market, also known as the Forex market.

Forex Explained

The Forex market, also known as the "foreign exchange" or "currency" market, is a 5 trillion dollar per day market whereas its mainstream counterpart, the stock market, is only a 20 billion dollar per day market.

The sheer size of the Forex market is unlike any other financial market in the world, and with the recent surge of technology, day-trading the Forex market is now accessible to almost anyone.

The Forex market provides ordinary people who lack a large amount of capital the opportunity to create a full-time income from home, while only needing a laptop and Wi-Fi connection.

For a better understanding of the financial market giant, watch the short video below:

The Academy

Run by Justin Rath and his team of professional traders, The Investor Academy is an in-depth online training academy on how to create a 6 or 7-figure income from your laptop, or phone, by day-trading the Forex market.

The educational side of the academy is structured with a beginner section that transitions all the way to a comprehensive advanced training section. The academy also gives all its students the opportunity to gain 12 months of free access to the academy's live trade room, in which the students can watch their professional traders do real-time analysis and place real-time trades.

The academy's live trade room is 2 days/week and all students who finish the beginner section of the academy within 14 days are granted a full 6 months of free access to the live trade room.

Forex Signal Service

The Investor Academy's Forex signal service is renowned as one of the most consistently profitable signal services in the world over the last 10 years.

The focal point of the signal service is on-going education as well as providing its students with real-time signals that help them profit in the markets while they are learning.

The signals are sent as text messages directly to the phone so that all trade signals can be taken anywhere, at any time. The signal service is suited for students who are looking to build a stream of income while simultaneously learning the skill of day-trading. The ultimate goal of the academy is to breed independent traders, but the signal service provides a great avenue for students to profit from the get-go.

About The Investor Academy

The Investor Academy is one of the largest day-trading education platforms in the world that aims to bring financial freedom to people across the globe. The Investor Academy itself is structured with an educational & interactive side.

The educational side of the academy provides in-depth video-based training from A-Z on how to yield a full-time income from home by day-trading the Forex market. The academy also comes with an interactive side in which the students have access to the academy's live trade room as well as a Forex signal service that sends trade signals directly to your phone.

Contact Information

The Investor Academy

info@theinvestoracademy.com

https://www.instagram.com/theinvestoracademy/

https://www.theinvestoracademy.com/

SOURCE: The Investor Academy

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/547050/The-Investor-Academy-Soars-Past-50000-Students