

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The total value of retail sales in Japan was roughly flat on month on a seasonally adjusted basis in April, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Friday.



That missed expectations for an increase of 0.6 percent and was down from the 0.2 percent gain in March.



On a yearly basis, retail sales gained 0.5 percent - also shy of forecasts for a gain of 0.9 percent and down from 1.0 percent in the previous month.



Large retailer sales sank 1.8 percent on year in April, the ministry said - missing expectations for a decline of 0.9 percent following the 0.6 percent increase a month earlier.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX