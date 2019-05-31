



SYDNEY, May 31, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - Novotech, the Asia-Pacific CRO, has again won the prestigious Asia-Pacific CRO of the year awarded by leading analyst firm Frost & Sullivan. This is the fifth year Novotech has been awarded the top CRO for the region which focusses on best practices in clinical research for biotechs.The announcement was made at the ASCO Annual Meeting (May 31 - June 4, 2019 McCormick Place, Chicago, IL)Dinesh Sampath Rangaraj, Vice President Healthcare, Frost & Sullivan said: "Novotech is internationally recognized as a leading regional full-service CRO in Asia- Pacific. The company has achieved colossal success in Phase I through IV clinical trials and established itself as a specialized biotech CRO in the region. In addition, with its international accreditation coupled with local knowledge, partnerships, and expertise, Novotech has reinforced its presence in Asia-Pacific."Novotech CEO Dr John Moller said he was extremely pleased the company had again been recognized as the leader in the region."Novotech is growing rapidly due to its reputation for specialist teams on the ground with local knowledge, partnerships and expertise."Staff numbers in Asia have grown by 20% since December. We now have 600 Novotech people delivering excellence in clinical research management and monitoring," he said.Novotech has been delivering CRO services in the region for more than 23 years and now has offices in 11 countries to accommodate increased demand from USA biotechs for specialist clinical services.Novotech works in partnership with the leading medical institutions across Asia to accelerate quality clinical research for its clients and has now signed 19 strategic partnerships with hospitals and research institutions in the region.Novotech acquired Australasian specialist CRO Clinical Network Services (CNS) as part of a mutual mission to expand services to biopharma for early phase product development and clinical research in Australia, through to later Phase regional and global trials.Novotech's Asia-Pacific clinical research offers:- Large patient population- Few competing trials- Efficient regulatory system- Highly qualified and educated medical professionals- Low operational costs- Well supported IT infrastructure- High level of GCP compliance- Efficient trial management and logistics infrastructure"Our customers value our regional CRO capabilities and our local in country knowledge and leadership where we can work across and understand local cultures, customs, and regulations, and we have developed deep relationships with the key investigators in the region," said Dr Moller.About Novotech - https://novotech-cro.com/welcomeHeadquartered in Sydney, Novotech is internationally recognized as the leading regional full-service contract research organization (CRO). Novotech has been instrumental in the success of hundreds of Phase I - IV clinical trials in the Asia Pacific region.Novotech provides clinical development services across all clinical trial phases and therapeutic areas including: feasibility assessments; ethics committee and regulatory submissions, data management, statistical analysis, medical monitoring, safety services, central lab services, report write-up to ICH requirements, project and vendor management. Novotech's strong Asia Pacific presence includes running clinical trials in all key regional markets. Novotech also has worldwide reach through the company's network of strategic partners.