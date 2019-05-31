

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The manufacturing sector in China turned to contraction in May, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Friday with a manufacturing PMI score of 49.4.



That was shy of expectations for 49.9 and down from 50.1 in April. It also fell below the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



The non-manufacturing PMI came in at 54.3 - unchanged from the previous month and in line with expectations.



The composite index had a score of 53.3, down fractionally from 53.4 a month earlier.



