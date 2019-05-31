Herantis Pharma Oyj: Herantis Pharma Plc's nomination of Vice Chairman

Herantis Pharma Plc's nomination of Vice Chairman

Herantis Pharma Plc

Company release 31 May 2019 at 8:00 AM

The Board of Directors of Herantis Pharma Plc has nominated Timo Veromaa as its Vice Chairman.

Further information:

Herantis Pharma Plc, Pekka Simula, CEO, telephone: +358 40 7300 445

Company web site: www.herantis.com

Certified Advisor: UB Securities Ltd, telephone: +358 9 25 380 225

About Herantis Pharma Plc

Herantis Pharma Plc is an innovative drug development company focused on regenerative medicine and unmet clinical needs. Our clinical stage assets CDNF and Lymfactin are based on globally leading scientific research in their fields. They both aim at breakthrough in the treatment of severe diseases: CDNF in neurodegenerative diseases such as Parkinson's disease; and Lymfactin in breast cancer associated lymphedema with potential also in other lymphedemas. The shares of Herantis are listed on the First North Finland marketplace run by Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Main media

www.herantis.com