D-Link Introduces New DGS-1250 Series Switches to its Gigabit Smart Managed Switch Portfolio

The DGS-1250 Series Smart Managed Switches provide a cost-efficient and flexible solution for expanding any business network

TAIPEI, Taiwan, May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- D-Link today launched the DGS-1250 Series Smart Managed Switches with 10G uplink ports, PoE output, high port density, multiple management interfaces, and advanced security features. All models include four built-in 10G SFP+ slots, providing high bandwidth connections. Support for IEEE 802.3af/at and a higher PoE budget up to 370 watts allow the PoE models DGS-1250-28XMP and DGS-1250-52XMP to power more devices and be installed in remote locations. A variety of management features such as the D-Link Network Assistant (DNA) and support for CLI* and SNMP that can work with D-Link D-View 7.0 or other NMS will allow for easy integration and management of the network. The series is also equipped with a complete lineup of L2 features, including IGMP snooping, port mirroring, Spanning Tree Protocol (STP), and Link Aggregation Control Protocol (LACP), as well as L3 lite Static Routing.

The DGS-1250 range of models include:

DGS-1250-28X: 4*10GE SFP+, 24 GE

DGS-1250-28XMP: 4*10GE SFP+, 24 PoE GE, 370 Watts

DGS-1250-52X: 4*10GE SFP+, 48 GE

DGS-1250-52XMP: 4*10GE SFP+, 48 PoE GE, 370 Watts

Additional Features:

Static Routing - network administrators can divide the network into VLANs, increasing network efficiency

- network administrators can divide the network into VLANs, increasing network efficiency Auto Voice VLAN and Surveillance Mode - allows voice and video traffic to be automatically identified and prioritized over regular network traffic

and - allows voice and video traffic to be automatically identified and prioritized over regular network traffic D-Link's Innovative Safeguard Engine - helps protect switches against traffic flooding from malicious attacks

- helps protect switches against traffic flooding from malicious attacks Access Control List (ACL) - enhances network security and helps protect internal IT network

- enhances network security and helps protect internal IT network IP-MAC-Port Binding - enhances user access control to prevent unauthorized access to network devices

- enhances user access control to prevent unauthorized access to network devices 802.1x Port-based Authentication - authenticates all users and devices accessing the network

Availability

The DGS-1250 series switches are currently available for purchase from D-Link resellers and distributors.

* Full management support will be available after the 2nd firmware release

