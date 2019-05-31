Kitron ASA: Kitron: KIT - Issue of shares under share incentive program

(2019-05-31) Reference is made to Kitron ASA's previous disclosures regarding its share incentive program. Kitron has received exercises notices from the participants in the share incentive program and Kitron's board of directors has consequently resolved to issue 2,911,379 new shares. The shares are issued to the option holders at a strike price of NOK 0.10 per share pursuant to the board authorisation resolved in Kitron's general meeting held 30 April 2019.



In addition, Kitron has decided to convert 2,027,358 options under the share incentive program against cash consideration. The cash consideration will be utilised to cover the tax cost for the option holders which will be subject to advance tax deduction by Kitron after exercise of the options. The conversion of options is made at NOK 8.97, which is equal to the closing price on Oslo Børs on 29 May, 2019 less the strike price of NOK 0.10 per share.

The following primary insiders and management have exercised options and subscribed for shares in the share capital increase:

Number of shares subscribed for Holding of shares after subscription CEO and President Peter Nilsson 930,306 2,079,182 CFO Cathrin Nylander 353,688 868,752 COO Israel Losada Salvador 383,767 743,831 CHRO, Anne Lise Hjelseth 113,846 113,846 Hans Petter Thomassen, Managing Director Kitron Norway 276,683 431,770 Mindaugas Sestokas, Managing Director Kitron Lithuania 347,345 516,978 Stefan hansson Mutas, Managing Director Kitron Sweden 215,261 219,261 Zygimantas Dirse, Managing Director Kitron China 248,452 452,622 Richard Skog, Supply Chain Director 42,031 72,031

After the share option exercise, Kitron has no outstanding rights to subscribe for shares.



Kitron has furthermore resolved to exercise a right under the share incentive program to implement trading restrictions on the shares issued under the abovementioned share capital increase. All shares issued will be subject to trading restrictions with a duration of two years; however, so that one eighth of the total number of new shares will vest and become tradable each quarter.

