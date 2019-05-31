Regulatory News:

In accordance with its proactive policy to increase employee shareholding, the Board of Directors of TOTAL S.A. decided, on September 19, 2018, to carry out a capital increase reserved for employees and former employees of the Group worldwide under the conditions set by the eighteenth resolution at the Shareholders' Meeting of June 1, 2018.

The Chairman and CEO decided, on April 25, 2019, to set (i) the subscription price at 40.10 euros per share, corresponding to the average of the closing prices of the TOTAL share on Euronext Paris over the 20 trading sessions preceding the date of this decision, reduced by a 20% discount and rounded off to the highest tenth of a euro; and (ii) the subscription period from April 26 to May 14, 2019 (included).

At the end of this period, 45,096 employees in 99 countries, representing 38.81 of the eligible Group employees and former employees, subscribed to this capital increase for an amount of 394.8 million euros, an increase of 16% compared to the subscription in 2018.

As a consequence, 10,047,337 new shares representing 0.38 of TOTAL S.A.'s share capital as of April 30, 2019 will be issued on June 6, 2019, will carry immediate dividend rights and will be fully assimilated with existing TOTAL shares already listed on Euronext Paris.

Following this issuance, the employee shareholders in TOTAL S.A.'s share capital, within the meaning of Article L. 225-102 of the French Commercial Code, represents 5 of

TOTAL S.A.'s share capital as of April 30, 2019.

