EXCHANGE NOTICE 31.5.2019 OPTION RIGHTS OPTION RIGHTS OF REVENIO OPTIO-OIKEUS 2015 C WILL BE LISTED ON 3.6.2019 The option rights of Revenio optio-oikeus 2015 C will be listed as of 3.6.2019. Please find option right identifiers in the attached document. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 TIEDOTE 31.5.2019 OPTIO-OIKEUDET REVENIO OPTIO-OIKEUS 2015 C OPTIO-OIKEUDET KAUPANKÄYNNIN KOHTEEKSI 3.6.2019 Revenio optio-oikeus 2015 C optio-oikeudet kaupankäynnin kohteeksi 3.6.2019. Optio-oikeuksien perustiedot ovat saatavilla oheisessa liitetiedostossa. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=727422